Club GAA round-up: Loughmore-Castleiney complete Tipperary double, Ballygunner march past Ballyea

Loughmore-Castleiney captain Noel McGrath lifts the Dan Breen Cup

Loughmore-Castleiney completed the hurling-football double in Tipperary after a dramatic 2-14 to 2-13 final win over Thurles Sarsfields at Semple Stadium.

Fresh from their football decider win over Clonmel Commercials last week, the mid-Tipp dual club produced a stunning one-point victory over 'Sars' in Sunday's replay.

The feat is made all the more remarkable considering they lost county finals in both codes in 2020.

County star John McGrath - who finished with seven points - converted a stoppage time free, as they held out for a famous victory, repeating their double from 2013.

Focus will now pivot to the big ball, as they prepare to face Éire Óg Ennis in the Munster SFC quarter-final next weekend.

Weekend's club GAA results Tipperary SHC final Loughmore-Castleiney 2-14 Thurles Sarsfields 2-13 Munster SHC quarter-final Ballygunner 3-20 Ballyea 2-6 Leinster SHC quarter-finals Clough-Ballacolla 1-17 Raparees 0-12 Kilmacud Crokes 5-19 Raharney 0-15 Cork PSFC final St Finbarr's 0-14 Clonakilty 0-13

Provincial hurling championships

Ballygunner will meet Loughmore in the Munster semi-final, after a comprehensive 3-20 to 2-6 win over Ballyea.

The Waterford champions kicked on from their eighth consecutive county title to pick apart the Clare representatives. Without their talisman Tony Kelly, the 2017 All-Ireland finalists could not live with the Déise champs, as Pauric Mahony hit 0-8, and Billy O'Keeffe (2-1) and Mikey Mahony (1-2) found the net.

In Leinster, Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla upset Wexford outfit Raparees in a 1-17 to 0-12 victory.

Raparees, who had a 10-week wait after their county final victory, were level at the halfway mark but fell away after the restart. County star Stephen 'Picky' Maher found the net for the O'Moore County club, and finished with a tally of 1-9 to help set up a Leinster semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes.

The Dublin side were too strong for Raharney in Mullingar. Ronan Hayes and Alex Considine both scored two goals, while goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons also raised a green flag from a long-range free, in a 5-19 to 0-15 win.

Kevin Mahony of Ballygunner in action against Peter Casey of Ballyea

Cork PSFC

St Finbarr's regained the Cork county title with a 0-14 to 0-13 victory over Clonakilty in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The decider on Lee-side was the penultimate senior county final of 2021, with the Kerry showpiece between Austin Stacks and Kerins O'Rahilly's set for next weekend.

Stephen Sherlock was the hero for the 'Barrs', as the star forward landed an injury-time point to down Clonakilty, who were competing in their first final since 2009.

The Togher club move into the Munster semi-final, where they await the winners of Éire Óg Ennis vs Loughmore-Castleiney.

Former Cork star Michael Shields celebrates with Bill O'Connell at full-time

Elsewhere, Thomas claimed the Kilkenny SFC title, with a 2-6 to 1-5 win over Mullinavat.