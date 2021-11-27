All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship: The contenders as the race for the Tommy Moore Cup gets underway

Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner are among the favourites as the race for the All-Ireland Club SHC gets underway

The provincial championships kick off this weekend, as the race for the Tommy Moore Cup gets underway.

Ballyea and Ballygunner face off in Munster, with three Leinster quarter-finals also taking place.

Ballyhale Shamrocks enter as favourites once again, chasing a third consecutive crown after the 2020-21 edition was cancelled due to the shortened season.

But how are teams shaping up for this year's contest?

There are currently 18 teams left standing. But who will prevail at Croke Park in February?

Munster

Munster Club SHC Quarter-final Ballyea vs Ballygunner Semi-finals Kilmallock vs Midleton Thurles Sarsfields/Loughmore-Castleiney vs Ballyea/Ballygunner

Ballyea overcame the odds in the absence of star man Tony Kelly to win the Clare SHC in dramatic circumstances, edging Inagh-Kilnamona 1-17 to 1-16. They are no strangers to winter odysseys, but they will have their work cut out without the 2013 Hurler of the Year.

They face Ballygunner in Ennis on Sunday afternoon. The Waterford city club impressed during their eighth consecutive county title run, and will feel they are well equipped to win a third Munster title in the club's history.

Extra time was needed when these sides last met three years ago. If we get half the drama of that 2-26 to 2-23 win for Ballygunner, we could be in for a treat.

The winner of that tie will face the Tipperary county champions. The Premier County's representatives are yet to be decided, after the final ended all square. Thurles Sarsfields will face Loughmore-Castleiney in Sunday's replay.

2014 provincial champions Kilmallock face Cork winners Midleton in the other Munster semi-final.

There were fireworks when Ballygunner and Ballyea last met

Leinster

Leinster Club SHC Quarter-finals Raharney vs Kilmacud Crokes Mount Leinster Rangers vs Ballyhale Shamrocks Clough-Ballacolla vs Rapparees Semi-finals Clough-Ballacolla/Rapparees vs Raharney/Kilmacud Crokes St Rynagh's vs Mount Leinster Rangers/Ballyhale Shamrocks

Kilkenny champions Ballyhale Shamrocks remain the team to beat, after seeing off O'Loughlin Gaels in the county final. They open their provincial defence on Sunday against Carlow winners Mount Leinster Rangers.

The Barrow-side champs have thrived with the underdog tag in the past, reaching the 2014 All-Ireland final. After defending their county title against St Mullins, they will feel they have nothing to lose against TJ Reid and Co.

Kilmacud Crokes edged Na Fianna in an epic Dublin SHC final, and the Stillorgan outfit will want to kick on after their football side claimed the double in the capital. Crokes pushed Cuala closer than anybody across the Dalkey club's 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland triumphs, so they will be hopeful of emulating their southside rivals' success.

They face a tricky assignment in Mullingar against Westmeath outfit Raharney on Sunday,

Raparees face the unenviable task of bridging a 10-week gap since their dominant 6-18 to 1-17 Wexford SHC final win over St Anne's Rathangan. If the Enniscorthy side can effectively negotiate the long lay-off, they will be hopeful of overcoming Clough-Ballacolla of Laois.

Fresh from their Offaly SHC triumph, Ken Hogan's St Rynagh's side have a bye through to the semi-final.

Could Kilmacud Crokes or any other side upset Ballyhale?

Ulster

Ulster Club SHC Semi-final Dunloy vs Slaughtneil Final Ballycran vs Dunloy/Slaughtneil

A mouth-watering semi-final awaits with Derry champs Slaughtneil pitted against Antrim supremos Dunloy. Dunloy will be looking to avenge their 2019 Ulster final defeat, when Slaughtneil prevailed 1-15 to 0-10.

Down side Ballycran await the winners, seeking their first provincial success since 1993.

Slaughtneil and Dunloy meet once again

Connacht

The Galway county champions will progress to the All-Ireland semi-final. St Thomas' are favourites to claim a fourth consecutive crown, and a sixth in 10 years. They are up against 2011 All-Ireland champions Clarinbridge.