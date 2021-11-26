Eoin Cadogan: Cork star announces retirement from intercounty action

Eoin Cadogan after August's defeat to Limerick

Cork hurling star Eoin Cadogan has announced his retirement from intercounty action.

Throughout a glittering career for the Lee-siders, the Douglas club man excelled in both hurling and football, helping the Rebels to the 2010 All-Ireland Football Championship title.

Cadogan celebrates the 2010 All-Ireland SFC final win over Down

In recent years, he was a key member of the Cork hurling panel, starting in the 2021 All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

"After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that the time is right to retire from intercounty hurling," he said in a post on social media.

"Throughout my 15-year career, representing Cork in both hurling and football, I can rest easy in the knowledge that I did so with pride, respect and honour for my team-mates, my club, supporters and the Cork jersey.

"To be able to say I played at the highest level in hurling, football and represented my country in international rules is a dream I've made real through hard work, determination and perseverance.

"I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await me as the journey continues in a new direction."

Cadogan helped Kieran Kingston's charges to reach the 2021 All-Ireland final

Along with the Celtic cross in 2010, he won two Munster titles in both codes, and also helped the county to three National Football League crowns.