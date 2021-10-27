Davy Fitzgerald on missing out on the Galway job: 'They decided to go with Henry Shefflin, I wish him the best'

Fitzgerald will not be involved in any intercounty set-up in 2022

Davy Fitzgerald has no hard feelings after Galway GAA opted for Henry Shefflin to be their next senior hurling manager.

The Sixmilebridge native had spoken to the county during their process to replace Shane O'Neill, but they decided to go with the Kilkenny legend.

"They rang me for the chat. I talked to them, we had one or two chats, and it just didn't work out," Fitzgerald reflected.

"They decided to go with Henry, and that's it. I'm driving on. I've a lot of things to look forward to, and that's it. It's very simple for me. It was probably made a lot more out of than it needed to be. But all I can do is wish Galway and Henry the very best of luck.

"Henry got the job at the end of the day. He'd won an All-Ireland club with Ballyhale and was an unbelievable player. This is probably a lot different but I think he'll do really well. I wish him nothing but the best, there's no animosity here towards Henry from my side without a shadow of a doubt. I only wish him the best.

"I think it's the natural progression for him. Trust me, being on the pitch is the most important thing. God, I'd give anything to go back playing. Second to that is being on the sideline, third is it's nice to be a pundit and be on the telly, 'tis grand. That's probably the order. Henry saw this as an opportunity and he'd be mad not to take it.

"I know they might have said 'would you not wait for Kilkenny', but Brian Cody is doing a pretty good job I think. He's won Leinster again, he's doing pretty well. You can't just get rid of someone that's doing OK so why not let Henry go and do something different?"

And he fully understands Shefflin's decision to go to Galway, where he will be up against his native Kilkenny.

"Henry is doing this because he loves hurling and he wants to challenge himself to be better," he said.

"I think Henry is right to go and do this. He has a very talented team that will be there or thereabouts.

"If you see the amount of Clare players that come and shake my hand after games, it's incredible. The amount of Kilkenny fellas that will have respect for Henry and know what he has done... They don't expect Henry to sit on his behind and wait for years [until Brian Cody steps down]. Why should he if he can be involved and do something?

"Is it harder when you come across your own county? Of course. I'm a Clare-man, I loved playing for Clare. But you have a job to do for the day and you do it.

"After that, I'm sure Henry will be shouting for Kilkenny, no matter who they're playing apart from Galway."

Taking a break

2022 will be the first year Fitzgerald will not be involved in a senior intercounty set-up since he was first called up to the Clare panel in 1989, but he says the appetite remains.

"I think with me, the appetite will always be there if something takes my fancy," he said.

"Whether I go back into county management or any management, I don't know. I probably will.

"If the right opportunity comes up, maybe yeah. I'd love to tell you, I'd love to have a crystal ball and tell you exactly what's going to happen. Will I miss it? I've been involved since 1989 at senior level and this is my first year not in it. I don't know what the next few months are going to bring and how much I'll miss it. I might, I might not. I don't know.

"Whatever happens, happens. I've had a great time though, I've had an unbelievable time.

"But I just want to take this time and enjoy going to games, and not having to worry about what's coming next week. It's been a long time since I got to do that."

Fitzgerald took over Waterford just months after calling time on his own playing career, before then managing Clare and Wexford

Criticism

Last month when Fitzgerald was being linked to the Galway job, Wexford legend Larry O'Gorman questioned the loyalty of such a move if it came to fruition.

"I was a bit disappointed in that," Fitzgerald said of the 1996 All-Ireland winner's comments.

"I talked to a few of the Wexford players, and they didn't agree with what Larry had to say. And they would mean more to me than what Larry would, being honest.

"I talked to a good few supporters down there, and they said to me, 'you've given five years of unbelievable service, you've gone above and beyond the call'. So to be honest, I didn't pay much attention to what Larry said."

Regrets from 2021

After five years at the helm, Fitzgerald's time with Wexford came to a conclusion. The Model County exited the championship with narrow defeats to Kilkenny and Clare.

"I think the final year, we were very unlucky," he reflected.

"The Kilkenny game, I honestly think it was as good a game as was in the championship, hurling-wise. It had everything in it; savage hurling, good hard tackles, serious scores. We could have won that, got to a Leinster final, we might or might not have beaten Dublin, been in an All-Ireland semi-final. It was that close, it was unreal. I actually thought we played some of our best hurling against Kilkenny.

"Against Clare, after about 15 minutes I thought we played as good as we ever played. We came from 12 points down. I would take responsibility for the Clare game, because I halved the warm-up from 22 minutes down to 10 or 11. I did, because the weather was so hot.

"If you notice us in the first 10 or 12 minutes, there were lads out of breath. We didn't break our wind. I didn't break the wind in the warm-up, massive mistake, and that was my call. It wasn't down on Graham [Byrne] or anything. That was my call. I was just conscious of the hot weather. And I think that was the reason we started so slowly.

"But in fairness, them lads fought like anything. I couldn't say anything to them. We actually owned the game against Clare for the last three quarters. We owned it. And we gave away a soft goal at the end. This year was actually a lot closer than you think. We weren't far away."