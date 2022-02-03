Mayo suffer major setback as Tommy Conroy's cruciate injury is confirmed

Mayo are facing into the season without one of their key attackers in Tommy Conroy

The Mayo senior footballers have been dealt a significant blow for 2022 with the news that Tommy Conroy has suffered a cruciate injury.

The inside forward, who has been nominated for All-Star awards in 2020 and 2021, was playing for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup when he sustained the injury.

The Neale club man featured for the Westerners in Sunday's draw with Donegal in the National League opener, but it now appears likely he has played his last game for the county in 2022.

"Mayo GAA would like to confirm that Tommy Conroy picked up a serious knee injury while playing for NUI Galway in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final on Tuesday evening. The Neale GAA club player left the field of play shortly before half-time and did not return to the action," read a statement.

"The Mayo GAA medical team did a full assessment and examination and have confirmed that Tommy suffered a cruciate ligament injury."

Conroy in action against Donegal last weekend

The impending return of Cillian O'Connor, who missed the entirety of Mayo's run to the 2021 All-Ireland final, will be a welcome boost for James Horan and co, but this nonetheless represents a major setback.

"Tommy is such a great person and player," added Horan. "We all wish him well during his rehabilitation.

"Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo's season and will remain very much part of the panel. Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport. I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots."

Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport. It represents a major setback for James Horan

Meanwhile, the Connacht champions have named their team for Sunday's meeting with Armagh.

Michael Plunkett, Bryan Walsh and Lee Keegan come into the side, with Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh making way, along with Conroy.

Oisin Mullin is yet to return to the match-day panel, after it was announced the Young Footballer of the Year will not be moving to Australia to pursue a professional career in the AFL.

Mayo team to play Monaghan: Rob Hennelly; Brendan Harrison, Padraig O'Hora, Lee Keegan; Paddy Durcan, Michael Plunkett, Eoghan McLaughlin; Conor O'Shea, Stephen Coen; Fionn McDonagh, Diarmuid O'Connor, Bryan Walsh; Aiden Orme, Jason Doherty, Ryan O'Donoghue.

Subs: Rory Byrne, Donnacha McHugh, Sam Callinan, Ruairi Keane, Rory Brickenden, Aidan O'Shea, Jordan Flynn, Fergal Boland, Conor Loftus, Paul Towey, Frank Irwin.