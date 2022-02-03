Offaly hurlers on the rise? Ken Hogan assesses the Faithful County ahead of Division 1 return

The Offaly hurlers achieved promotion in both league and championship in 2021

While it is widely acknowledged that Offaly hurling has finally turned a corner after a several years in which they receded into hurling's doldrums, they are still on the road to recovery.

This weekend, the Faithful County make their return to the top tier of the Allianz Hurling League, facing Henry Shefflin's Galway on Sunday afternoon.

The Leinster outfit have been making steady progress under Michael Fennelly, and survival in the top flight over the coming weeks would be regarded as another step in the right direction.

"I think Offaly are absolutely thrilled to be back in Division 1 hurling," says Ken Hogan, the Tipperary native who has guided three different clubs to county senior titles in the Faithful County.

"It's a good idea to have all 12 teams competing in Division 1 to promote hurling in those counties.

"Offaly, people can't expect miracles, they are a job in motion. Michael Fennelly has a solid backroom team with him there. I went into the game in Birr, I'm only three minutes from St Brendan's Park, against Dublin in the Walsh Cup. Dublin are setting high standards as well. Offaly acquitted themselves well."

Galway manager Henry Shefflin and Offaly boss Michael Fennelly shake hands after the Walsh Cup clash last month

However, he knows they must produce their A-game right from the off.

"I think the big worry for Offaly is that they're hitting the ground running, hitting Galway in an away game in the first round, and Henry Shefflin will be smarting after the defeat against Dublin in Walsh Cup," Hogan said.

"They [Galway] have a point to prove, and they have a lot of talent. Then, they have Cork in Birr. I just hope the weather holds up, and that we get a great game in Birr.

There is huge hunger in Offaly for success again. Offaly have been in the doldrums for several years

"We see Birr as the real home of hurling in Offaly. There will be an absolutely huge crowd there. There is huge hunger in Offaly for success again. I expect Birr to be packed for that Cork game. To expect them to beat Galway is a bit much of an ask. I think that game against Cork in Birr, we'll really see what Offaly have in the tank."

Offaly will compete in Division 1A, alongside Galway, Limerick, Wexford, Cork and Clare over the coming weeks, in preparation for their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.