National Football League: Kerry ease by Donegal, Tyrone edge Kildare, London win again

Seán O'Shea led the charge for the Kingdom

The National League tables are beginning to take shape.

Kerry 1-13 Donegal 0-7

Kerry eased to victory against Donegal in Killarney to join Mayo and Armagh at the summit of the Division 1 table.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 3 2 1 0 16 5 Armagh 3 2 1 0 11 5 Mayo 3 2 1 0 7 5 Donegal 3 1 1 1 -4 3 Tyrone 3 1 1 1 -5 3 Monaghan 3 0 2 1 -2 2 Kildare 3 0 1 1 -6 1 Dublin 3 0 0 7 -17 0

The Kingdom played with a strong wind in the first half, meaning Donegal could only find scores by holding possession and waiting for an opportunity to present itself from close range.

They registered fisted points through Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Shane O'Donnell, with the latter levelling the contest in the 12th minute.

However, from there the home side took control, using the elements to their advantage.

Seán O'Shea kicked some eye-catching scores, while Dan O'Donoghue, Paudie Clifford, Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane also contributed. Kerry registered seven without reply to take a 0-9 to 0-2 lead into half-time.

Paul Brennan of Donegal is tackled by Stephen O'Brien of Kerry

A Conor O'Donnell point ended Donegal's scoring drought, as they looked to work their way back into the contest.

A Kerry goal in the 50th minute came as a major setback to the visitors, however. Substitute David Clifford miskicked a point attempt. It fell short, but Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton fluffed his lines, and the ball snuck over the line.

Nonetheless, Tír Chonaill remained in the contest. Four points without reply brought them within six. But when a golden opportunity presented itself, Ryan McHugh failed to capitalise, one-on-one with Shane Ryan.

Further points from David Clifford and Seán O'Shea saw Kerry cruise to what was a comfortable victory.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Dan O'Donoghue (0-1), Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch; Diarmuid O'Connor, Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Seán O'Shea (0-7, 0-3f), Dara Moynihan; Paudie Clifford (0-1), Paul Geaney (0-1), Killian Spillane (0-2).

Subs: David Clifford (1-1) for Killian Spillane (44), Stephen O'Brien for Adrian Spillane (54), Tony Brosnan for Paul Geaney (58), Jack Savage for Paudie Clifford (65), Greg Horan for Jack Barry (67).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher (0-1); Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Odhrán McFadden-Ferry; Jason McGee, Ciarán Thompson; Peadar Mogan, Shane O'Donnell (0-2), Rory O'Donnell; Paddy McBrearty (0-2, 0-1f), Hugh McFadden, Conor O'Donnell (0-2).

Subs: Stephen McMenamin for Paul Brennan (41), Niall O'Donnelly for Rory O'Donnell (43), Oisín Gallen for Hugh McFadden (50), Daire Ó Baoill for Shane O'Donnell (67), Ethan O'Donnell for Odhrán McFadden Ferry (71).

Tyrone 2-7 Kildare 0-12

Tyrone edged an arm-wrestle in Healy Park, trailing for much of the contest but coming good at the right time to see off a stern Kildare challenge.

It was played in incredibly difficult conditions in Omagh, and that impacted the quality of play.

Kildare made a flying start to proceedings, with Daniel Flynn pulling the strings.

As Tyrone eventually grew into the game, opportunities began to arise. However, they were unable to take advantage of three goal chances, with the visitors keeping their noses in front. A Jimmy Hyland point gave the Leinster side a 0-8 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

Ben McCormack of Kildare in action against Cormac Monroe of Tyrone

Tyrone made a dream start to the second half, with Conn Kilpatrick rattling the net. But it failed to unnerve Kildare, who found scores through Paddy Woodgate and Mark Donnellan.

But the Red Hands struck again in the 58th minute, with Darren McCurry finding the top corner.

Glenn Ryan turned to his bench, and Darragh Kirwan gave his side a bounce. The returning Naas star levelled the contest from a point, and almost found the net but his shot was well saved by Niall Morgan.

Tyrone stormed ahead once more with points from Richard Donnelly and McCurry, and that proved decisive.

Kildare had late chances. Daniel Flynn had the goal at his mercy, but could only manage a point. And Mark Donnellan missed a difficult free with the last kick of the game that would have earned the Lilywhites a point.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan (0-1, 0-1 '45); Cormac Monroe, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns; Niall Sludden, Johnny Monroe, Conor Meyler; Pádraig McNulty, Conn Kilpatrick (1-0); Darragh Canavan, Conor McKenna; Nathan Donnelly; Darren McCurry (1-3, 0-1f), Brian Kennedy, Paul Donaghy (0-2, 0-1f).

Subs: Richard Donnelly (0-1) for Pádraig McNulty (44), Cathal McShane for Conor McKenna (54), Ben McDonnell for Paul Donaghy (59), Liam Rafferty for Conn Kilpatrick (70).

Kildare: Mark Donnellan (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 '45); Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin (0-2); Paddy Woodgate (0-2, 0-1m), Daniel Flynn (0-3), Jimmy Hyland (0-2).

Subs: Alex Beirne for Con Kavanagh (49), Fergal Conway for Paul Cribbin (56), Darragh Kirwan (0-1) for Ben McCormack (59), Jack Sargent for Daragh Ryan (62), David Hyland for James Murray (70).

Division 2

Shane McGuigan scored 0-8 and Benny Heron found the net as Derry continued their impressive run of form with a 1-13 to 0-7 victory over visiting Cork.

In Navan, Meath and Down met in a game that neither could afford to lose. And that's exactly what transpired, as it ended 2-6 apiece, with Jordan Morris converting a late free to level it.

There was also a draw in Dr Hyde Park, with Roscommon and Clare finishing 0-9 to 0-9.

Meanwhile, Galway's clash with Offaly fell victim to the elements.

Ian Maguire of Cork is tackled by Conor Doherty of Derry

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 3 3 0 0 28 6 Roscommon 3 2 1 0 10 5 Galway 2 2 0 0 19 4 Clare 3 1 2 0 9 4 Down 3 0 1 2 -13 1 Cork 3 0 1 2 -15 1 Meath 3 0 1 2 -15 1 Offaly 2 0 0 2 -21 0

Division 3

Limerick were upset by Louth in the third tier. Despite an 11th hour venue change, Mickey Harte's charges managed to come out on top in UL.

The Treaty seemed to be seizing the initiative when Hugh Burke hit the net in the second-half, and Limerick led 1-12 to 1-7. However, the Wee County dug deep and scored the last seven points of the match to pick up their first win of the campaign. Sam Mulroy led the charge, as Louth won out 1-14 to 1-12.

Westmeath's meeting with Longford was postponed.

NFL Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 3 2 0 1 1 4 Westmeath 2 2 0 0 11 4 Limerick 3 2 0 1 9 4 Louth 3 1 1 1 -3 3 Laois 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Longford 2 0 1 1 -7 1 Fermanagh 2 0 1 1 -9 1 Wicklow 3 0 1 2 -11 1

Division 4

London made it three wins from three with an away victory over Leitrim. The Exiles - who had not played a match since February 2020 before this campaign - are one of the form teams of the National League.

Goals from Liam Gavaghan and James Gallagher either side of half-time helped Michael Maher's charges to another valuable victory.

London are now in with a real shout of gaining promotion

NFL Division 4 table Team P W D L +/- Pts London 3 3 0 0 4 6 Sligo 2 2 0 0 25 4 Cavan 2 2 0 0 10 4 Leitrim 3 1 0 2 2 2 Carlow 3 1 0 2 -18 2 Waterford 3 0 1 2 -7 1 Tipperary 2 0 1 1 -8 1 Wexford 2 0 0 2 -8 0

Carlow overcame Waterford, 2-12 to 2-8 on Saturday night, while the other two contests were postponed.