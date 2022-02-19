Dublin 0-12 Mayo 2-11: Mayo triumph at Croker to inflict more woe on winless Dubs

Mayo are unbeaten after three games in Division 1

Mayo have inflicted further misery on Dublin with a 2-11 to 0-12 victory at Croke Park.

It was a game that further highlighted the Dubs' apparent demise and the task facing Dessie Farrell.

Here were two sides with a significant number of turnovers in personnel over recent years. And in many ways, Farrell must be looking at James Horan with a certain degree of envy, considering Mayo's rebuilding job and strengthening of reserves.

From the Westerners' first XV on Saturday night, only Lee Keegan started the 2017 All-Ireland final between these two sides.

Granted, Dublin have enjoyed far greater success in the interim period. But Mayo's short-term prospects seem significantly more favourable at present.

Farrell has been open about Dublin's ambitions to use the National League as a launchpad to the summer. He has deployed 46 players thus far in 2022. But the immediate ramifications of their struggles are now clear. Dublin are in a relegation fight.

After a third consecutive National League defeat, the Na Fianna man no longer has the luxury of focusing on building depth this springtime. The Dubs are under pressure to avoid the unthinkable: a drop into Division 2.

Brian Fenton of Dublin in action against Matthew Ruane of Mayo

The sides traded early scores after the throw-in, with returning duo Matthew Ruane and Oisín Mullin leading Mayo's scoring charge.

Ciarán Kilkenny, who was impressive throughout, nudged the Sky Blues 0-5 to 0-4 ahead with a well-taken mark in the 20th minute. But that was quickly followed by the game's first truly significant moment.

Jack Carney found himself one-on-one with Evan Comerford, after being played in by Diarmuid O'Connor. Carney's low shot ricocheted off the post, colliding with the back of the goalkeeper's head, and it trickled across the line.

Dublin countered well, with two Ross McGarry points and a Dean Rock free levelling the contest.

But the Connacht champions came again. Aiden Orme played a neat one-two with Ryan O'Donoghue, with the latter drawing Comerford and the Dubs' defenders, and Orme rose high to palm the ball to the net.

It was a score that lifted the Mayo crowd, as they took a deserved 2-6 to 0-9 lead into half-time.

Orme rises high to score Mayo's second goal

A long-range free from Rob Hennelly opened the second-half scoring after both sides spurned opportunities. The goalkeeper then made another crucial interjection down the other end, denying Lorcan O'Dell from close range to parry it over for a point.

Try as they might, Dublin were unable to find a spark. Ultimately, they only had three points to show for their efforts in the second half.

In control of the contest, Mayo managed the game efficiently as Aidan O'Shea and Kevin McLoughlin provided experience off the bench.

The men in green and red leave Croke Park with two National League points, and also, two consecutive wins over their great rivals.

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

Attendance: 24,180

Scorers

Dublin: Dean Rock (0-4, 0-4f), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3, 0-1m), Ross McGarry (0-2, 0-1m), Seán Bugler (0-1), Lorcan O'Dell (0-1), John Small (0-1).

Mayo: Aiden Orme (1-1), Evan Comerford (1-0 OG), Matthew Ruane (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 '45), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-2), Michael Plunkett (0-2), Oisín Mullin (0-1), Bryan Walsh (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

18. Michael Fitzsimons

7. Seán MacMahon

3. David Byrne

2. Lee Gannon

6. John Small

9. Tom Lahiff

8. Brian Fenton

12. Brian Howard

5. Seán Bugler

14. Ryan Basquel

10. Niall Scully

21. Ross McGarry

11. Ciarán Kilkenny

15. Dean Rock

Subs:

Lorcan O'Dell for Ross McGarry (40)

Jonny Cooper for Ryan Basquel (50)

Alex Wright for Brian Howard (65)

Cian Murphy for Lee Gannon (65)

Harry Ladd for Niall Scully (72)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly

2. Lee Keegan

3. Rory Brickenden

4. Michael Plunkett

5. Oisín Mullin

6. Stephen Coen

7. Donnacha McHugh

8. Matthew Ruane

9. Jordan Flynn

10. Bryan Walsh

11. Diarmuid O'Connor

12. Jack Carney

13. Paul Towey

14. Ryan O'Donoghue

15. Aiden Orme

Subs:

Conor Loftus for Paul Towey (49)

Kevin McLoughlin for Jack Carney (49)

Enda Hession for Oisín Mullin (60)

Aidan O'Shea for Matthew Ruane (62)

Fergal Boland for Ryan O'Donoghue (65)