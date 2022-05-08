Donegal 2-16 Cavan 0-16: Late goals from Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty send Donegal to Ulster final

Michael Murphy and Co are through to the Ulster final

Donegal are through to the Ulster final after a 2-16 to 0-16 win over Cavan in Clones.

Declan Bonner's side were faced with a stern challenge by the 2020 provincial champions. But their class ultimately told, with late goals from Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty turning the tide.

Tír Chonaill face into another Anglo-Celt Cup decider, where they will meet Monaghan or Derry.

Gearoid McKiernan of Cavan in action against Caolan Ward of Donegal

Despite the two counties operating at opposite ends of the National League during the springtime, there was little to separate the sides during the first-half.

Cavan's Paddy Lynch continued his impressive form, and proved a handful for Brendan McCole. The Crosserlough star scored three from play in a stunning first-half contribution, while also kicking two frees.

2020 All-Star Thomas Galligan also caused Donegal headaches, driving forward for two well-taken scores.

Up the other end, Jamie Brennan contributed three from play as Donegal relied on their running game.

The game was level at the break, 0-9 apiece.

Cavan would have felt they should have found the net by that point. Gearoid McKiernan had a penalty shout waved away, and later in the half James Smith's shot was parried onto the crossbar by Shaun Patton.

Paddy Lynch gave the Donegal defence a major headache

Donegal made a bright start to the second-half, as they moved into a 0-13 to 0-10 lead.

However, the Breffni County showed defiance and pulled it level once again.

After trying to break down their opponents with their running game, Donegal eventually found success with the aerial route instead.

In the 61st minute, a high ball dropped in on the Cavan square. Raymond Galligan rose to punch clear, but it fell to Conor O'Donnell, and the substitute reacted quickly to steer it into the net.

Donegal then struck again through Paddy McBrearty. The Kilcar man fielded a high dropping ball, before turning and finishing past Galligan.

Ultimately, Donegal were deserving winners. But Cavan will take heart from a strong showing, as they head for the Tailteann Cup.

Cavan: Raymond Galligan (0-1, 0-1f); Jason McLoughlin, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Luke Fortune, Killian Clarke, Conor Brady; Thomas Galligan (0-2), James Smith (0-3, 0-1m); Gerard Smith (0-1), Gearoid McKiernan (0-3, 0-1f), Conor Moynagh; Cormac O'Reilly, Paddy Lynch (0-6, 0-3f), Cian Madden.

Subs: Martin Reilly for Cormac O'Reilly (45), Oisin Kiernan for Cian Madden (56), Caoimhin O'Reilly for Killian Brady (65).

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Peadar Mogan (0-1); Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson (0-1), Shane O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Paddy McBrearty (1-4, 0-3f), Michael Murphy (0-5, 0-4f), Jamie Brennan (0-4).

Subs: Caolan McGonagle (0-1) for Hugh McFadden (36 - temp), Odhrán McFadden Ferry for Caolan Ward (51), Conor O'Donnell (1-0) for Ciarán Thompson (59), Niall O'Donnell for Shane O'Donnell (65), Aaron Doherty for Jamie Brennan (69), Neil McGee for Peadar Mogan (71).