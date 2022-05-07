Cork 0-11 Kerry 0-23: Kingdom find the answers in stern Rebels test at Pairc Ui Rinn

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Kerry's victory over Cork Highlights of Kerry's victory over Cork

When Cork asked questions, Kerry found the answers.

After all the controversy surrounding the venue for this fixture, many felt that the off-field victory would be as good as it would get for the Rebels.

Following Kerry's impressive National League campaign, it was forecast that the Lee-siders would be the latest team to succumb to this Green and Gold bulldozer.

But to the credit of John Cleary's side, they pushed their visitors much harder than predicted.

From throw-in, the Rebels threw the kitchen sink at the All-Ireland favourites. The home side were clearly gunning to make their hard-earned home advantage count.

The accuracy of Steven Sherlock from frees kept the scoreboard ticking over for Cork, as Kevin Flahive looked to keep tabs on David Clifford up the other end. Although the Fossa star did kick one excellent score, the Rebels did manage to largely keep him under wraps and limited him to that single point from play for the contest.

Of course, Kerry's depth up front meant that others were able to step up to the mark, as they worked their way into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead.

Last summer, Cork folded when their neighbours stole a march on them. But the Rebels dug their heels in, scoring four without reply to level it.

Cork were ferocious in the tackle, astute in their tactics, and frustrated the Division 1 side at every juncture.

Although Kerry went into the break, 0-9 to 0-7 to the good, they knew they were in a battle.

Any hopes from the Kingdom that the home team's challenge would wilt in the second half were misplaced, as Cathail O'Mahony kicked two stunning points, the second of which made it a one-point game in the 50th minute.

However, from there the reigning Munster champions moved up a gear.

They turned up the heat on Dylan Foley's kick-outs, after Mícheál Martin was forced ashore due to injury. Cork struggled to retain possession from their own restarts, and Kerry made hay.

They scored eight without reply to kill off the game as a contest.

Eoghan McSweeney stopped the rot to pull one back in the 65th minute, but Kerry's bench continued to push. Paul Geaney picked off a pair of well-taken scores, while Micheál Burns also kicked a point to compound Cork's woes.

Kerry march on

Kerry ran out 12-point winners - a margin which was unreflective of the hosts' resistance for the first 50 minutes.

But Jack O'Connor will be pleased on his way back west. When his team were pressed, they found the answers. And did so with panache to suggest they are better equipped to deal with scrutiny this summer than in previous years.

Next up is a Munster final meeting with Tipperary or Limerick. Cork, meanwhile, are heading for the qualifiers.

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Attendance: 10,743

Scorers

Kerry: Seán O'Shea (0-10, 0-7f, 0-1 '45), David Clifford (0-4, 0-3f), Paudie Clifford (0-2), Paul Geaney (0-2), Stephen O'Brien (0-2), Diarmuid O'Connor (0-1), Tony Brosnan (0-1), Micheál Burns (0-1).

Cork: Steven Sherlock (0-6, 0-5f), Cathail O'Mahony (0-3), Kevin O'Donovan (0-1), Eoghan McSweeney (0-1).

Teams

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin

7. Matthew Taylor

4. Kevin Flahive

3. Maurice Shanley

23. Sean Powter

2. Kevin O'Donovan

6. Rory Maguire

5. John Cooper

8. Ian Maguire

9. Colm O'Callaghan

10. Daniel Dineen

14. Brian Hurley

12. John O'Rourke

13. Steven Sherlock

15. Cathail O'Mahony

Subs

Dylan Foley for Micheál Aodh Martin (24)

Eoghan McSweeney for Daniel Dineen (56)

Damien Gore for Brian Hurley (57)

Tadhg Corkery for Sean Powter (59)

Brian Hayes for John O'Rourke (65)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Graham O'Sullivan

3. Jason Foley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

6. Tadhg Morley

7. Gavin White

8. Diarmuid O'Connor

9. Jack Barry

10. Stephen O'Brien

11. Seán O'Shea

12. Adrian Spillane

13. Tony Brosnan

14. David Clifford

15. Paudie Clifford

Subs

Paul Geaney for Tony Brosnan (49)

David Moran for Adrian Spillane (49)

Paul Murphy for Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (51)

Micheál Burns for Stephen O'Brien (63)

Joe O'Connor for Diarmuid O'Connor (67)