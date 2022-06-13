James Horan hits out at 'one of the craziest rules that's ever existed' as Mayo limited to a 24-man panel

Horan watched his team edge Kildare

Mayo found a way once again in the qualifiers on Saturday.

Their latest edition of a great escape from the Westerners in the back door was turning a six-point second-half deficit against Kildare into a 2-13 to 0-14 win.

This was in spite of some high-profile stars missing from the panel. The attack lacked a punch without Ryan O'Donoghue and also in the long-term absence of Tommy Conroy.

James Horan was dealt a further setback ahead of the trip to Croke Park.

"We travelled up today. We arrived at Croker with 24 players, we didn't have 26 players," Horan outlined after the win.

"We had a player who got sick this morning and couldn't come, and we had a player that got injured on Thursday. The GAA rule is one of the craziest rules that ever existed. We had a game last weekend against Monaghan, and we trained Tuesday and Thursday.

"I have to submit a 26 on Thursday morning by 9am. If anyone gets injured or hurt, or anything after that, you can't add anyone to the panel.

"I'm not sure if people know or understand that, it's one of the stupidest (sic) rules that I've heard of. So we arrived with 24 players today, and in a game like that, that cuts your options.

"So why can't it be a day before, or whenever? To have to do it a couple of days before a game doesn't make any sense, and then people give out about the team not starting that was on the programme. I've to submit a team but we might have a fitness test for four players."

Nonetheless, he was pleased with how his team dug deep to secure the win.

"The objective for the day was to get into a quarter-final and we did that. You'd like to do it very differently. We stuck at it and got through it so I'm delighted with that, the character that the lads showed as they always do," he said.

"Hugely satisfied with how we ground it out playing so poorly, but our first half, the energy and intent was non-existent. So to go five or six down in the second half, they had a goal chance and Enda Hession got a big block - there was a couple of big plays in the second half that turned the whole momentum of the game - it gave us that bit of energy we needed to push Kildare back a bit."

Horan said that he is expecting to have a stronger panel for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Kerry.

"[Ryan O'Donoghue] is making good progress so I'd say the two weeks should get a lot of guys' fitness up," he said.

"We'd be looking to add more to the panel, for sure."

Ryan dismayed at referee's call

Meanwhile, Kildare boss Glenn Ryan was left frustrated with an incident in the second half when Ben McCormack was denied a penalty and was incorrectly blown for a pick-up.

"Some calls that were big calls went against us. Well, one call, the penalty. And then the free against us to compound it. For picking it off the ground," Ryan said.

"It wasn't a pick-up.

"How can a referee make that decision, followed up by the other? If I asked my players to go out and play the game, if they make a mistake, don't compound it by making another one. Should be the same for everyone out on the pitch.

"They took their opportunity and we were denied ours. And that's probably a bit frustrating."