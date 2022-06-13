All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final draw: Kerry to face Mayo

Kerry and Mayo will meet in a repeat of the National League final

Kerry will face Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with Dublin drawn against Cork.

2022 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals Galway vs Armagh Kerry vs Mayo Dublin vs Cork Derry vs Clare

Based on the rota, the semi-finals will be Dublin/Cork vs Kerry/Mayo, and Galway/Armagh vs Derry/Clare.

The Kingdom defeated Mayo in the 2022 National League Division 1 final, and Jack O'Connor's side will be looking to back up that victory.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will be looking for their first championship win over the Dubs since the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, one of Galway, Armagh, Derry and Clare will compete in this year's All-Ireland final.

The Orchard County head for Croke Park with real momentum, having upset Tyrone and Donegal in the qualifiers. They come up against the Tribesmen, looking to build on their first Connacht title since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Banner County will be looking to upset recently-crowned Ulster champions Derry. The Oak Leaf County won 2-13 to 0-10 when the teams met in Ennis during the National League.

Armagh's resurgence has been one of the stories of the championship

Repeat pairings from earlier in the championship were not possible in the draw, meaning Galway-Mayo and Kerry-Cork were kept apart.

The games will take place on the weekend of June 25 and 26, with full fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

Two of the ties will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena.