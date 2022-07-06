David Clifford vs Con O'Callaghan: The danger men who will decide Kerry vs Dublin

Arguably the two deadliest forwards in Gaelic football are set to face off on Sunday

Was Dublin's National League campaign one great ruse, as they readied themselves behind the scenes for an almighty assault on the All-Ireland Championship?

Or did the springtime expose significant weaknesses in the side in the absence of Con O'Callaghan?

As soon as the championship got underway, a switch appeared to be flicked in the capital. Dessie Farrell's side showed their swagger of old, as they swept aside the challenges of Wexford, Meath and Kildare to retain their Leinster title in devastating fashion.

The Cuala colossus returned, and scored 2-12 across the three-game Delaney Cup defence.

O'Callaghan led the Leinster final rout against Kildare

It appeared that normal business had resumed.

However, question marks resurfaced in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork.

The Rebels lacked the quality to truly punish any Dublin shortcomings. But there were suspicions that superior opposition could have inflicted real damage.

In O'Callaghan's absence, the Dublin forward unit lacked their normal fluidity. Not only were his scoring exploits and goal threat missing, but it was clear that his ball-winning ability and link play could not be replicated.

As a result, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, Cormac Costello and Co did not operate as coherently. Cork's lowly status ensured that it was ultimately inconsequential as the Dubs eased to a 0-21 to 0-10 victory.

But their inability to send an umpire scurrying for a green flag will be a worry for Farrell.

And one suspects that in order for the Dubs to take Kerry down, they will need O'Callaghan pulling the strings in the inside forward line.

Farrell will be hoping that O'Callaghan is available

Given that there was little indication that O'Callaghan - or indeed James McCarthy - would be missing for the quarter-final before match-day, it is unlikely that we will learn of any developments until Sunday.

But Farrell said they are facing an anxious wait on the injured duo's fitness for the semi-final:

"It's very disappointing for the lads themselves to miss out on today (against Cork), and it had a huge impact on the team as well - captain and vice-captain and two rock-solid players.

"That was probably a factor in today's overall performance for sure and for the next day; it's part and parcel of the game at this level; injuries and you have to be resilient.

"There's a level of acceptance around them as well, so it's pretty much a race against time now, two weeks. To be picking up an injury now at this time of year is tough and we're all hands on deck in terms of our medical staff in terms of trying to get the lads right."

If Dublin are to defeat a championship heavyweight for the first time since December 2020, the presence of O'Callaghan could be crucial.

Kerry have some injury concerns of their own.

David Clifford came into the All-Ireland quarter-final showdown against Mayo somewhat cold, having sat out the Munster final procession against Limerick with a calf injury.

Early in the first-half, the hearts of every Kerry supporter skipped a beat as the Fossa forward went down after rolling his ankle.

Jack O'Connor considered pulling his main marksman from the field.

"We did [consider it], absolutely," O'Connor said after the game. "But he's the kind of a player you'd nearly give the benefit of the doubt to most of the time.

"He's not just an ordinary player and he showed it with the goal he scored which was a serious goal because it came at a time when we were struggling to get scores and we were struggling to get a foot-hold on the game. That's the class of the man, that's what he can do."

Perhaps if the Kingdom were playing more lowly opposition, Clifford would not have been risked.

But Mayo have earned the respect of Kerry down through the years, and O'Connor took the gamble. It paid off handsomely, as later in the first half, Clifford burned Oisin Mullin from the left wing and put the ball in the top corner of the net.

It proved a crucial score. The men in green and gold built on the goal, and stormed to a surprisingly facile win over last year's All-Ireland finalists. Mayo's wayward shooting ensured it would not be a tight contest.

Armed with such hindsight, perhaps the Kerry management would have acted differently when Clifford went down clutching his ankle.

It remains to be scene how greatly the quarter-final exertion took its toll on Kerry's star forward.

"Obviously David was struggling through much of the first half. The boys worked on him at half-time but obviously he has an injury and, sure, look, we'll have to wait and see and get it scanned and see what's the story," O'Connor said.

Carrying an injury, Clifford still managed to hit Mayo for 1-3

For all the talk of match-ups, Dublin's apparent return to form, Kerry's lack of a stern championship examination up to this point, and all the other countless factors which could contribute to the full-time score at 5:30pm on Sunday, perhaps the most integral will be the fitness of O'Callaghan and Clifford.

Either could win the game single-handedly for their team.

Indeed, either could win the All-Ireland single-handedly for their team.

The opposition would breathe a sigh of relief if either star forward fails to line out for the Croke Park showdown.

The neutrals will be hoping that both are fit and firing.

And if that proves to be the case, it could be the latest classic in a storied rivalry.

Watch Derry vs Galway from 5pm Saturday and Dublin vs Kerry from 3pm Sunday in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals live on Sky Sports Arena.