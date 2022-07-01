Armagh's Tiernan Kelly hit with six-month suspension as CCCC proposes bans following All-Ireland quarter-final brawl

A melee broke out at the end of normal time in last Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final

The CCCC has proposed bans for players involved in the brawl during last week's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Galway and Armagh.

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly has been hit with a six-month ban, after Galway's Damien Comer was eye-gouged during the incident.

Kelly will miss the rest of 2022 with his club, Clann Éireann, but will be back in time for the start of next year's intercounty season.

Three other players - two from Armagh and one from Galway - have received one-match bans stemming from the melee, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Armagh GAA released a statement on Friday confirming they are accepting the bans:

"Following the investigation carried out by the CCCC, Armagh GAA can confirm the players and county board have accepted the proposed penalties. There will be no further comment."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Meanwhile, Tribe captain Seán Kelly, as well as Aidan Nugent and Greg McCabe from the Orchard County have also been hit with one-game suspensions, after they received straight red cards during the contest.

That would rule Kelly out of next week's All-Ireland semi-final against Derry, but it is widely anticipated that the Connacht champions will appeal the decision.