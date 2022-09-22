Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Vinnie Corey announced as new Monaghan senior football manager
Vinnie Corey has been confirmed as the new manager of the Monaghan senior footballers, following a drawn-out process to replace Séamus 'Banty' McEnaney; Corey takes charge for a three-year term with Martin Corey, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan acting as selectors
Last Updated: 22/09/22 8:08pm
Monaghan have announced Vinnie Corey as their new senior football manager on a three-year term.
This comes after a lengthy process to replace Séamus 'Banty' McEnaney since the post was vacated in June. It was reported that several candidates were approached about the role, including Dublin legend Jason Sherlock.
Corey represented the county for 17 seasons as a player, between 2004 and 2019. As a defender, he helped Monaghan to two Ulster titles.
He worked under McEnaney with the county team since his retirement.
The Clontibret man was announced for the role on Thursday night.
"Monaghan GAA are delighted to announce Vinnie Corey as our new senior football manager," read a statement.
"Vinnie with his backroom team of Martin Corey, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan were ratified at tonight's county committee meeting in the Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan for a three-year term. The backroom team will be finalised in the coming weeks."
Corey's brother Martin joins from Cavan, having worked in Mickey Graham's backroom team in recent years.
Having maintained their Division 1 status for a ninth consecutive year in 2022 with a dramatic final-day win over Dublin, Monaghan will prepare for life in the top flight of the National Football League once more in the springtime.
Roscommon, Donegal and Limerick are the remaining inter-county managerial vacancies yet to be filled this off-season.