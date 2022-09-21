Dessie Dolan announced as Westmeath senior football manager

Dessie Dolan is taking over as Westmeath boss

Dessie Dolan is the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers.

The Lake County great, who won a Leinster title as a player in 2004, has been a member of the county's senior football backroom team in recent seasons, as they won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022.

That victory ensures their spot in the Sam Maguire Cup next season, and they will compete in Division 3 of the National Football League, after a third-place finish in 2022.

The appointment was confirmed on Wednesday night.

"Westmeath GAA are pleased to announce the appointment of Dessie Dolan as senior football manager for 2023 following tonight's county committee meeting. Dessie's backroom team will be announced shortly," read a statement.

Dolan celebrates the Tailteann Cup final win over Cavan alongside John Heslin

Dolan, a former All-Star, succeeds Jack Cooney in the role, who departed after four years when he took up a full-time job in Croke Park as the GAA's National Player Development Lead.

Dolan becomes the 10th new senior intercounty football manager appointed for 2023. Vacancies still remain in Donegal, Monaghan, Roscommon and Limerick.

Meanwhile, Joe Fortune will continue as the Westmeath hurling manager. The former Ballyboden St Enda's boss helped the county to preserve their Liam MacCarthy Cup status in 2022, finishing fifth in the Leinster Championship. He also led them to the Division 2A title in the National Hurling League.