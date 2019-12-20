Cork eager to kick on under Kieran Kingston, says Tim O'Mahony

Kieran Kingston has taken the helm for the second time

Two years after his departure, Kieran Kingston is back in the Cork hotseat, looking to take the Rebels to the next level.

The Lee-siders failed to improve on the Tracton man's final year in charge, when they won the Munster Championship before falling in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2017.

Nonetheless John Meyler did oversee a provincial triumph, and managed to introduce new talent.

One of those players who was brought into the set-up under Meyler is Tim O'Mahony, and the Newtownshandrum youngster is keen to make an impression upon Kingston.

"John gave me my cut. Kieran is new for me," he explained. "So far, [I'm] happy enough. It has all been very positive.

Tim O'Mahony was brought in by John Meyler

"We haven't a whole pile done, in terms of hurling. All we've done are a few gym sessions. We are doing a small bit of conditioning, trying to get the body going again.

"Kieran has come in and it is good that Kieran has dealt with a lot of the players before. With his son, Shane, involved, he has been going to our matches for a number of years, be they minor, U21, or whatever. He has a fair feel for it.

"It is just a fresh approach to every [aspect]. Every management team will have their own approach to everything. It is something new for us and something new for them.

"Munster League is coming up. We are playing Kerry before Christmas. Once upon a time, it might have been a game for a couple of young lads to get a run. But it has got to the stage now that panels are so competitive that if you get a run in the Munster Senior Hurling League, and play well, and then you get another game and play well, people start talking, saying 'this fella is going to stay on'. And then you get a chance in the league and if you can hold your place there, you are looking forward to the championship."

The 22-year-old is keen to hit the ground running.

"I am carrying a bit of an injury in my leg at the moment," he continued. "I haven't been up to much the last couple of weeks, just a small bit of rehab in my ankle. I just want to get on the pitch as soon as possible.

"The Kerry game might come a small bit too soon for me. If not, I'll be hoping to be right for the next game. I've injured ligaments in my ankle.

"The Munster Senior Hurling League is gone fierce competitive. Fellas are getting chances to play. If you are not playing, other lads are playing. You want to be on the field so you have to kind of have to be selfish in that regard too."

O'Mahony is keen to become a nailed-on starter under Kingston

2019 was an ultimately disappointing season for Cork, after suffering a shock loss to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"Any year you are beaten, it is not going to be too good, it is going to be disappointing," O'Mahony reflected. "From my own point of view, it was fairly disappointing. For the Cork public, really, we want to be getting further than the quarter-finals.

"Things just didn't really go our way, overall. We can't be looking back too much. We are trying to drive forward."

Nonetheless, O'Mahony feels there is nothing stopping this Cork team reach their ultimate goal in 2020, and ensure Liam MacCarthy winters by the Lee for the first time since 2005.

"People kinda get bogged down in it too, thinking about the years [since the last win]," he noted. "If anyone won the All-Ireland series, would you be really surprised? There are a lot of teams there, there isn't much between the teams. If a team could get a bit of form and get a few wins together, especially with the new format, you get a chance to get a bit of momentum going and I think that's it really.

"This year, we are on for three games in a row, so looking forward to that."