Liam Sheedy shakes up Tipperary hurling backroom team

Eoin Kelly is taking on a more central role

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has shaken up the Premier County's backroom team ahead of the 2020 season.

As the side prepare for their All-Ireland title defence, the Portroe man has promoted Eoin Kelly to the management team after the former sharpshooter joined the coaching staff during 2019.

A legend within the county, Mullinahone man Kelly will work alongside selectors Darragh Egan and Tommy Dunne.

"I have a wonderful relationship with Eoin going back many years," said Sheedy. "He brings a huge amount of experience to the management team and I am thrilled to have him on board."

Meanwhile, former manager Eamon O'Shea will take up the position of performance director for the team.

O'Shea was brought into the set-up during the 2019 National League

"Eamon played a pivotal role ensuring the team was successful in 2019 and he is hugely respected within the group," continued Sheedy. "His new role will give him the scope to be of even greater benefit to the panel in 2020."

Tipp get their 2020 season underway this weekend when they face Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League.