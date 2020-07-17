Damien Hayes says inter-county hurling managers will pick on club form

Damien Hayes was speaking at the AIB's 30 years of club sponsorship launch

Given there is no inter-county training before September 14, managers can only look at players when representing their respective clubs.

To that end, players' club form is more important than ever, according to former Galway forward Damien Hayes.

"For the inter-county manager, now he has an opportunity to pick club players on form," Hayes said.

"I often struggled myself in training with Galway in January and February when the fields are bit wet and heavy. Now this time of year, you are going to see the fast, skilful, elite player coming into his own. I think it's an opportunity for the county manager to pick club players on form."

The former All-Ireland winner with Portumna feels the coming weeks are an opportunity to relish for club hurlers all around the country.

"It's great for the club player to be getting priority, but it's also nice for the club player to be playing matches in really good pitches and really good weather," he said.

"I think the club championship will be a way better championship and there's a few early signs that some teams might have a better chance of winning a county championship this time of year.

"It is absolutely brilliant that we are coming back to play a few games and get back to a bit of competitive action. I think it was very important from the mental side of things for players. I'm really excited this year, more than any year, the club players are getting priority. They are going to be the ones playing during the summer months, when the ground is hard and the fields are in the best condition, all over the country.

"It is an honour to play for your county. A county player is an elite player, but I always say, there is something very special when a club player can go back and train with his club, and at this time of year it's a once off that all the county players are training with their clubs and it brings an air of excitement.

"I always found when I trained with Portumna, the county players used to come back and there would be a better training session and no one would miss it, and we are seeing that now again."

Competitive action returns this weekend

After four months without competitive action, there is a huge hunger to return. Hayes has seen that first hand while managing Tipperary club Borrisokane.

"It's gas, we had a challenge match there Sunday morning with Borrisokane and there was a huge buzz about it," he smiled.

"People are mad for the GAA to get back up and running again! There is a whole social thing to it as well - even if your team isn't the best team in the world.. you know, you might meet. There's a huge buzz, be it football, hurling or camogie, and anyone who is going down to training, wants to go training and there's a new enthusiasm to it."