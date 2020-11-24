Eddie Brennan steps down as Laois hurling manager

Brennan's side lost out narrowly to Clare earlier this month

Laois are on the lookout for a new hurling manager, after Eddie Brennan stepped down from the role.

The Kilkenny native enjoyed real success during his time at the helm. Under his watch, the O'Moore County won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2019 before stunning Dublin to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Although they did not return to those heights in 2020, they consolidated their Division 1 status in the National League, and lost to Clare by just a point in the qualifiers.

Brennan, along with his selectors Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald, will not be seeking a third year in charge.

"Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing management team has decided not to commit for 2021," read a statement.

"Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall & Tommy for their dedication & excellent work for the past two years. Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment."

