Waterford have tools to trouble Kilkenny, says Jamesie O'Connor

Dessie Hutchinson was in stunning form

It was a really impressive performance from Waterford on Saturday.

They had lost Shane Fives to injury. They had put in a huge effort against Limerick six days earlier. We were wondering if that would take its toll.

But right from the off, they raised their levels from the Munster final.

Dessie Hutchinson was fantastic; his two early goals set the tone, and the pass for Jack Fagan's goal was the best piece of skill we saw in the match.

Right throughout the field, there was an energy about them, especially given that they had a really tough match and went deep into the well the previous weekend. They are going to Croke Park with a spring in their step.

Fire-power

We questioned if the Déise would have enough up-front at the start of the championship, given the absence of Pauric Mahony.

A tally of 3-27 made a mockery of such concerns.

36 points is a huge return. They just seemed to revel in the fast pace. The Páirc Uí Chaoimh surface was immaculate, and was firmer than Semple Stadium.

When the ball was flying around, Waterford hurled better.

Everyone on the team knows their role. Even the guys they brought off the bench all contributed, and all fit seamlessly into the game-plan.

For the first goal, Stephen Bennett could have tapped it over the bar. But they clearly had spoken about getting after the Clare full-back line and asking a few questions.

In previous games, Bennett may have taken his point.

But they showed real intent from the off.

You are not going to lose too many games scoring 3-27. They were very, very efficient. And could have had more than three goals.

Next up: Kilkenny

Brian Cody will have taken a good look at Waterford.

Kilkenny have a greater ball-winning ability than Clare. The Banner struggled on their own puckout in the half-forward line when Eibhear Quilligan went long. Kilkenny can call upon TJ Reid, Walter Walsh and John Donnelly in the half-forward line.

TJ, Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly all have huge big-game experience. That's another thing Waterford are going to have to overcome.

The Suir-siders know they will need to be better than they were against Limerick, especially with Kilkenny coming off the high of the Leinster final, recharged and a strong frame of mind having stunned Galway with a late comeback.

But I give Waterford a real chance. Maybe we underestimated them. This is a really good side with some really good players, working hard, in great physical shape.

At this time of year - I experienced it in club campaigns when I was hurling - you can get on a roll and build momentum. You feed off that.

Cahill will be hoping to out-wit Brian Cody on Saturday

Will fatigue be an issue?

There is no getting around the fact that they will be playing their third weekend in a row. It's going to be tough.

If they fall behind early, that's when the fatigue starts coming into the back of your mind. But if they get their noses in front early, they will believe they have a genuine chance.

They will need to play very, very well to win. The big names will have to deliver; Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron, Tadhg de Búrca. A lot of these players have been in big games and lost All-Ireland semi-finals. They have been here before. They will not be coming up to Croke Park to make up the numbers. semi-finals are for winning.

They have clearly bonded as a group, and you just get that sense that there's a real sense of unity and purpose about them.

If they can keep things tight at the back, they have every chance.

