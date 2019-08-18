Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-12: Tribe stride to third minor title in a row

Ruben Davitt of Galway celebrates his first-half goal

Galway are All-Ireland minor champions for the third year in a row, after a comprehensive 3-14 to 0-12 victory over Kilkenny.

Inspired by a man-of-the-match performance by Seán McDonagh, who scored 2-8, the men in maroon delivered a powerful display to record a thoroughly deserved triumph.

The Tribesmen were on top in the opening exchanges, but were unable to make the pressure count as they amassed nine first-half wides. However, the accuracy of McDonagh from frees kept the scoreboard ticking over, while Billy Drennan converted the placed balls up the other end.

An opportunistic goal from Galway's Ruben Davitt separated the sides, but the Cats weathered the blow as they kept in touch.

However, deep into first-half stoppage time, the Noresiders were dealt a hammer blow. Greg Thomas was dragged down as he marauded into the Kilkenny area, and a penalty was awarded.

McDonagh made no mistake, burying it past Aidan Tallis to give Galway a 2-6 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Peter McDonald of Kilkenny in action against Shane Morgan of Galway

As the sides emerged for the second half, the Cats needed a fast start, but it was the Westerners who put the tie to bed.

McDonagh continued to do damage on the scoreboard, as Davitt, Greg Thomas and Tiernan Killeen also contributed with impressive points. A second goal from McDonagh put it beyond doubt.

Ultimately, they had too much for the Cats, winning with 11 points to spare.

_

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Scorers for Galway: Seán McDonagh 2-8 (0-6 frees, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 65), Ruben Davitt 1-2, Tiernan Killeen 0-2, Greg Thomas 0-1, Alex Connaire 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Billy Drennan 0-6 (0-5 frees), Colman O'Sullivan 0-2, Peter McDonald 0-1, Liam Moore 0-1, Timmy Clifford 0-1, Braedon Wheeler 0-1.

Galway

1. Michael Egan

2. Christy Brennan

3. Eoin Lawless

4. Adam Nolan

5. Enda Collins

6. Ian McGlynn

7. John Cooney

8. Liam Leen

9. Alex Connaire

10. Colm Cunningham

11. Seán McDonagh

12. Tiernan Killeen

13. Ruben Davitt

14. Shane Morgan

15. Greg Thomas

Subs:

Gavin Lee for Colm Cunningham (46th minute)

Sean O'Hanlon for Shane Morgan (52nd minute)

Éanna Davoren for Enda Collins (56th minute)

Colm Molloy for Ruben Davitt (60th minute)

Niall Glynn for Greg Thomas (62nd minute)

Kilkenny

1. Aidan Tallis

2. Billy Reid

3. William Halpin

4. Tristan Roche

5. Peter McDonald

6. Pádraic Moylan

7. Zach Bay Hammond

8. Liam Moore

9. James Aylward

10. Pierce Blanchfield

11. Tommy Clifford

12. Colman O'Sullivan

14. Jack Doyle

15. Ian Byrne

Subs:

Denis Walsh for Pierce Blanchfield (38th minute)

Andy Hickey for James Aylward (45th minute)

Braedon Wheeler for Ian Byrne (53rd minute)

Aran Murphy for Billy Drennan (60th minute)

