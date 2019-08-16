Brian Barry
All-Ireland hurling final: Kilkenny make one change as Tipperary keep the faith
The Kilkenny and Tipperary teams have been named for the All-Ireland hurling final.
Brian Cody has made one change from the team that beat Limerick in the semi-final. Cillian Buckley returns to the starting team, in place of Richie Leahy.
Meanwhile, Liam Sheedy has kept faith with the side that overcame Wexford. Barry Heffernan retains his spot in the fullback line, while Seamus Kennedy is also retained.
The two sides are facing off in the All-Ireland final for the seventh time in the space of 10 years.
Kilkenny team
1. Eoin Muprhy
2. Paul Murphy
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Joey Holden
5. Conor Fogarty
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Paddy Deegan
8. Conor Browne
9. Cillian Buckley
10. John Donnelly
11. TJ Reid
12. Walter Walsh
13. Adrian Mullen
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Richie Hogan
Tipperary team
1. Brian Hogan
2. Cathal Barrett
3. Barry Heffernan
4. Ronan Maher
5. Brendan Maher
6. Padraic Maher
7. Séamus Kennedy
8. Noel McGrath
9. Michael Breen
10. Dan McCormack
11. John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer
12. Niall O'Meara
13. Jason Forde
14. Seamus Callanan
15. John McGrath
