All-Ireland hurling final: Kilkenny make one change as Tipperary keep the faith

Brian Cody is gunning for his 12th All-Ireland title as manager

The Kilkenny and Tipperary teams have been named for the All-Ireland hurling final.

Brian Cody has made one change from the team that beat Limerick in the semi-final. Cillian Buckley returns to the starting team, in place of Richie Leahy.

Meanwhile, Liam Sheedy has kept faith with the side that overcame Wexford. Barry Heffernan retains his spot in the fullback line, while Seamus Kennedy is also retained.

The two sides are facing off in the All-Ireland final for the seventh time in the space of 10 years.

Kilkenny team

1. Eoin Muprhy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Joey Holden

5. Conor Fogarty

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Paddy Deegan

8. Conor Browne

9. Cillian Buckley

10. John Donnelly

11. TJ Reid

12. Walter Walsh

13. Adrian Mullen

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Richie Hogan

Tipperary team

1. Brian Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett

3. Barry Heffernan

4. Ronan Maher

5. Brendan Maher

6. Padraic Maher

7. Séamus Kennedy

8. Noel McGrath

9. Michael Breen

10. Dan McCormack

11. John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer

12. Niall O'Meara

13. Jason Forde

14. Seamus Callanan

15. John McGrath

