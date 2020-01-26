National Hurling League: Waterford, Kilkenny and Clare pick up wins

Calum Lyons of Waterford in action against Seamus Harnedy of Cork

A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, with Waterford, Galway, Kilkenny and Clare picking up wins in the top tier.

Division 1, Group A

The Liam Cahill era in Waterford got off to a flying start, as the Déise held out for a narrow victory over Cork at Walsh Park.

Kieran Kingston's charges got off to a dream start with goals from Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston with the first two scores of the day, but the Déise took over from there. Stephen Bennett, Kieran Bennett and Patrick Curran led the line as they stormed into the lead, and they didn't let up. Despite a late Kingston goal for Cork, Waterford held out for a 1-24 to 3-17 win.

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford and Robert Downey of Cork compete for possession

Meanwhile in the early throw-in, Galway proved too strong for Westmeath in Salthill. With both Shane O'Neill and Shane O'Brien taking charge for their first competitive outings, it was the Tribesmen who ran out 1-24 to 0-10 winners. Joe Canning scored 0-12 for the Westerners, with Cathal Mannion raising the green flag.

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 1 1 0 0 17 2 Limerick 1 1 0 0 2 2 Waterford 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Tipperary 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 1, Group B

First half goals from Ger Aylward and Billy Ryan set Kilkenny on their way, as they stormed to a 12-point win over Dublin at Nowlan Park. The Cats lost Richie Leahy to a red card, but nonetheless had too much for their visitors, as Mattie Kenny's charges suffered a 3-21 to 0-18 defeat.

Billy Ryan of Kilkenny races past Cian O'Callaghan of Dublin on his way to score his side's second goal

Elsewhere, a Shane O'Donnell goal set Clare on their way to a comfortable 1-27 to 0-14 win.

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 1 1 0 0 16 2 Kilkenny 1 1 0 0 12 2 Wexford 1 1 0 0 11 2 Laois 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Dublin 1 0 0 1 -12 0 Carlow 1 0 0 1 -16 0

Division 2A

Offaly overcame Meath by two points, as the Faithful County backed up their Kehoe Cup final win with a 0-26 to 1-21 victory over the Royals.

Meanwhile, Antrim produced a strong second-half performance to see off Wicklow, 0-20 to 0-11.

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 1 1 0 0 17 2 Antrim 1 1 0 0 9 2 Offaly 1 1 0 0 2 2 Meath 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -9 0 Mayo 1 0 0 1 -17 0

Division 2B

Kildare and Derry picked up wins on Sunday afternoon. The Lilywhites were too strong for London, winning 2-26 to 2-20. Meanwhile, the Oakleafers edged Down 1-19 to 0-19.

Division 3A

Armagh overcame Donegal 2-17 to 0-15, Longford beat Monaghan 2-15 to 0-18 while Tyrone out-gunned Louth 1-21 to 1-16.

Division 3A

Fermanagh edged Leitrim in the bottom tier, 2-12 to 1-13.