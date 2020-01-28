Munster GAA chief Kieran Leddy calls for compromise on fixtures

Munster GAA released their annual report on Tuesday

Compromise will be needed to sort the GAA's fixtures issues, according to Munster GAA secretary Kieran Leddy.

Speaking in the provincial council's annual report, Leddy highlighted the GAA's current fixtures conundrum as a crucial affair.

"Fixtures is undoubtedly the GAA's greatest and most difficult challenge," he outlined.

"We are a unique sporting organisation for many reasons, but we are certainly unique in that our players play across codes and across levels, often at the same time. Hence the fixtures problem that we have.

"The recently published report of the Fixtures Review Task Force will undoubtedly generate a huge amount of debate in the coming months, and while it will be difficult to get universal approval for all recommendations, there are many worthwhile proposals in the report.

The GAA released their Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force report in December

"These include abolishing the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship, finishing All-Ireland Post Primary A and B Schools Finals earlier, abolishing All-Ireland Post Primary Finals at C and D grades, designating Under 17 Inter-County level as a Developmental grade, decoupling U20 panels from senior panels, removing the All-Ireland semi-finals from the U20 Hurling Championship and putting a cap on the number of teams that can participate in county senior and intermediate championships.

"All parties to the debate must accept that because of the nature of the association, it is going to be very difficult to deliver the 'silver bullet solution' and so, compromises will be needed."

However, while he did stress that change is needed, he questioned the logic of scrapping U20 provincial championships.

"It is difficult to see the value of the proposal to remove the Provincial U20 Hurling Championship in terms of club fixtures, as the current format can be completed in four dates by removing the All Ireland semi-finals," he outlined. "The provincial competitions at this grade have provided many fine games and occasions over the years, and are still a favourite with the public and players alike."

He added: "Kerry will play in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship [in 2020] and it is the first time since 2014 that a team from Kerry has entered a Munster Championship. A lot of work is being done in the county to promote and grow the game of Hurling and the decision to enter the Under 20 Championship is a positive one. I wish the players and management every success."