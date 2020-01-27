National League talking points: Mark questions, David Cllifford's captaincy, and more

Paul Mannion calls for a mark during Dublin vs Kerry on Saturday night

Following the opening weekends of the GAA National Leagues, we look at the major talking points emanating from the action.

Pros and cons of 'mark' on display

With so much talk about the attacking mark in recent weeks, the new rule finally got its time in the lime-light this past weekend.

The early verdicts are mixed.

Criticism was drawn when Donegal's Michael Murphy and Dublin's Paul Mannion claimed straightforward marks, after passes which travelled virtually laterally. However, Ciarán Kilkenny's second-half point after fielding over the Kerry defence was widely hailed.

It remains to be seen whether the rule will be tinkered with ahead of the summer.

No burden too heavy for Clifford

When David Clifford was announced as captain of the Kerry senior footballers for 2020, many questioned how the 21-year-old would deal with the added pressures. He responded emphatically on Saturday evening against Dublin, putting in a powerful performance to rescue a draw for the Kingdom.

The Fossa star scored 1-2 in a remarkable first-half display, before holding his nerve at the death to kick the equalising free.

Facing into his third year as a senior intercounty footballer, he already boasts two All-Star awards. How much more will he improve? It's hard to tell, but right now it's clear that the added weight of captaincy will rest easy on his young shoulders.

Clifford put in an inspired display

Cavan's early struggles

The Breffni County fell out of the top tier in 2019, despite some impressive showings. Throughout the winter, there were some high profile departures with Dara McVeety, Conor Moynagh and Killian Clarke stepping away from the squad, and Cian Mackey retired.

Given the less-than-ideal build-up to the league, there were questions as to their credentials and where they will place in Division 2.

The early forecasts aren't positive. Mickey Graham's side suffered a 13-point defeat to Armagh, and sit bottom of the table in the early stages.

They face Westmeath at home next Saturday night, and it already looks like a must-win for the 2019 Ulster finalists as they aim to quell fears of relegation.

Mickey Graham has a job on his hands

Waterford show fighting spirit

Sunday afternoon's clash at Walsh Park held far greater meaning for the Déise than it did for Cork.

The county are without a championship win since 2017, and after a managerial change, they needed to get off to the best possible start.

The concession of two early goals didn't help, but Liam Cahill's charges steadied themselves and clinically went about their business.

Patrick Curran, Stephen and Kieran Bennett all put in eye-catching performances for the Déise, and despite a late wobble they held out for the victory.

It's only January, and they'll be well aware of how 2019 unravelled for them after a positive league campaign, but Waterford needed an early-season boost.

Cahill is being tasked with reviving the Déise's fortunes

Cats laugh in Nowlan Park

On paper, Kilkenny weren't facing into their league opener in a favourable position. The bulk of the Ballyhale Shamrocks, Tullaroan and Conahy Shamrocks contingent were being rested following their club exploits, while there were other absentees including Paul Murphy.

Kilkenny ran out convincing winners

Add in their 12-point Walsh Cup semi-final defeat two weeks ago, and Brian Cody's charges didn't look like a form team coming into the league.

However, their 3-21 to 0-18 victory over Dublin was thoroughly impressive.

Fringe players in the Noresiders' squad made a case for permanent inclusion, and there are numerous positives for the Cats.

They prepare for next Sunday's trip to Carlow with a pep in their step.