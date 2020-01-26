National Football League: Tyrone and Galway start with wins

The Ulster side made home advantage county against Meath

A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, where Tyrone and Galway started their campaigns with wins.

Division 1

Meath came up short in their first top-tier league game since 2006, as they fell to a 1-14 to 1-9 defeat in Omagh. Darren McCurry and Bryan McMahon raised green flags for their sides, but it was the Red Hands who out-pointed their visitors to begin with a win.

A Robert Finnerty goal proved the difference for Galway, as they held out for a narrow one-point victory over Monaghan at Pearse Stadium. The Tribesmen withheld a late fightback from Seamus McEnaney's men, as Padraic Joyce began his competitive tenure as Galway boss with a 1-14 to 0-16 triumph.

Robert Finnerty scores the crucial goal

Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Tyrone 1 1 0 0 5 2 Galway 1 1 0 0 1 2 Dublin 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kerry 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1 Monaghan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Meath 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Division 2

Jack O'Connor's Kildare side got off to a perfect start in Newbridge, overcoming Fermanagh 2-12 to 0-14.

Meanwhile, Roscommon's quest to bounce straight back up to the top tier suffered an early setback, as they were held to a 2-14 to 2-14 draw by Laois.

Elsewhere, Westmeath saw off Clare by the narrowest of margins, 2-9 to 1-11.

Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 13 2 Kildare 1 1 0 0 4 2 Westmeath 1 1 0 0 1 2 Roscommon 1 0 1 0 0 1 Laois 1 0 1 0 0 1 Clare 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Fermanagh 1 0 0 1 -4 0 Cavan 1 0 0 1 -13 0

Division 3

Longford overcame Leinster rivals Louth, 0-16 to 1-10, while Tipperary vs Down finished level, 0-10 apiece.

Division 3 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 1 1 0 0 7 2 Longford 1 1 0 0 3 2 Derry 1 0 1 0 0 2 Tipperary 1 0 1 0 0 1 Down 1 0 1 0 0 1 Leitrim 1 0 1 0 0 0 Louth 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Offaly 1 0 0 1 -7 0

Division 4

Paul Galvin's Wexford fell to a six-point defeat to Antrim, as the Saffrons found the net three times in a 3-10 to 0-13 victory.

Sligo ran out 5-9 to 0-11 winners over London in Ruislip.