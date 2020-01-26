National Football League: Tyrone and Galway start with wins
A round-up of Sunday's National Football League action, where Tyrone and Galway started their campaigns with wins.
Division 1
Meath came up short in their first top-tier league game since 2006, as they fell to a 1-14 to 1-9 defeat in Omagh. Darren McCurry and Bryan McMahon raised green flags for their sides, but it was the Red Hands who out-pointed their visitors to begin with a win.
A Robert Finnerty goal proved the difference for Galway, as they held out for a narrow one-point victory over Monaghan at Pearse Stadium. The Tribesmen withheld a late fightback from Seamus McEnaney's men, as Padraic Joyce began his competitive tenure as Galway boss with a 1-14 to 0-16 triumph.
Division 1 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Tyrone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Galway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dublin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kerry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mayo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Donegal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Monaghan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Meath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
Division 2
Jack O'Connor's Kildare side got off to a perfect start in Newbridge, overcoming Fermanagh 2-12 to 0-14.
Meanwhile, Roscommon's quest to bounce straight back up to the top tier suffered an early setback, as they were held to a 2-14 to 2-14 draw by Laois.
Elsewhere, Westmeath saw off Clare by the narrowest of margins, 2-9 to 1-11.
Division 2 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Armagh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|Kildare
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Westmeath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roscommon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Laois
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Clare
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Fermanagh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Cavan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|0
Division 3
Longford overcame Leinster rivals Louth, 0-16 to 1-10, while Tipperary vs Down finished level, 0-10 apiece.
Division 3 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Cork
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Longford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Derry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Tipperary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Down
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Leitrim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Louth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Offaly
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|0
Division 4
Paul Galvin's Wexford fell to a six-point defeat to Antrim, as the Saffrons found the net three times in a 3-10 to 0-13 victory.
Sligo ran out 5-9 to 0-11 winners over London in Ruislip.
Division 4 table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|+/-
|Pts
|Sligo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2
|Antrim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Limerick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Carlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wicklow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Waterford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Wexford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|London
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|0