National Football League: Five footballers to watch in the springtime campaign

Who can make a breakthrough during the Allianz League?

Ahead of the beginning of the 2020 National Football League, we look at five players who can make an impact to their teams in the coming weeks.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

The young midfielder was introduced by Jim Gavin last year and featured against Tyrone in the dead rubber Super 8s game. Having led Cuala to an U21 county title during the winter, he has continued his rise through the ranks and is highly rated.

Saturday night's showdown with Kerry may come too soon for him, given his involvement in UCD's hectic Sigerson Cup campaign. However, he is likely to be given his chance in the coming weeks and looks to have the potential to seize it.

Dessie Farrell will be looking to inject some freshness into the Dublin team, and Ó Cofaigh Byrne could be just the man to make a difference.

Ciaran Sheehan (Cork)

Unlike other members of this list, Sheehan is not found wanting for experience. The 29-year-old has an All-Ireland medal in his back pocket, having played a key role in the Rebels' 2010 Sam Maguire success.

However, since then he moved to Australia to pursue a professional career in the AFL.

He has returned in recent months, and is back in the Cork set-up. If he can hit his previous heights, it could herald serious results for Ronan McCarthy.

Sheehan returns after his stint Down Under as a professional sportsman

"It's a massive boost," said team-mate Mark Collins.

"It's absolutely brilliant to have him back. He's a model professional, everything he does is spot on and he's great for the younger players in the panel too."

Good to be back!!! pic.twitter.com/NGy0PMxIZJ — Ciaran Sheehan (@Gussyman90) January 8, 2020

Robert Finnerty (Galway)

The son of former Mayo star Anthony Finnerty makes his league debut for the Tribesmen on Sunday, as the Padraic Joyce era gets underway in earnest at home to Monaghan.

Finnerty has impressed in the maroon jersey at youth level and has also starred for NUIG at third level.

A member of the senior panel since 2017, he'll be eager to make a real breakthrough this season as he looks to cement his place in Joyce's plans for the year ahead.

With the Corofin contingent yet to return to the fold, there will be opportunities to impress in the coming weeks.

Finnerty helped his county to All-Ireland finals at minor and U21 levels

Shane Walsh (Meath)

The young star shone in the latter stages of Meath's championship campaign in 2019, just weeks after completing his Leaving Cert.

Walsh is one of the Royals' most exciting prospects

The Na Fianna club man kicked five points as a substitute against Mayo in the Super 8s, and six the following week after being given a start against Kerry.

Given that Mickey Newman looks set to miss the entire springtime campaign due to a hip injury, this could be a golden opportunity for Walsh to establish himself as a first-choice forward. After displaying proficiency from frees last summer, he could have a crucial role to play.

Not much is expected from the Royals in Division 1, but it's a stage upon which Walsh could make a statement.

Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)

Bannigan is a forward who has been in and around the Farney set-up in recent seasons, but 2020 could be the year he nails down a regular spot after making his first championship start in the qualifier loss to Armagh last summer.

Bannigan could claim a Sigerson Cup title next Wednesday

Starring in DCU Dóchas Éireann's run to the Sigerson Cup final, he scored 1-2 as the college comfortably saw off DCU. Seamus McEnaney will have taken note.

"I felt that some of the Monaghan guys we have on the panel are some of the best players in the country," said DCU boss Paddy Christie, when asked about Bannigan on Wednesday night.

The retirements of Dessie Mone, Vinny Corey and Gavin Doogan in recent months mean there will be further opportunities for younger players in the coming weeks.