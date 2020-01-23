John Divilly and Paddy Christie bemoan hectic Sigerson Cup schedule

UCD boss Divilly felt his players suffered from fatigue

As the GAA make efforts to sort fixture pile-ups, January has perhaps become collateral damage when it comes to top players.

The issues were laid bare in recent weeks, as Donegal were forced to withdraw from the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final, with Declan Bonner unable to field a team due to injuries and players' third-level commitments.

Indeed, the rushed nature of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup drew criticism from several quarters, with Cork legend Billy Morgan leading the cries.

"We couldn't prepare. College doesn't actually open until tomorrow. We had no preparation thanks to Croke Park. I don't know who's making the fixtures up in Croke Park, or who the genius is up there. They're clearing the decks for intercounty. It's become an elite association." — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) January 12, 2020

UCD exited the competition at the semi-final stage on Wednesday night, suffering a comprehensive defeat to DCU Dóchas Éireann. This came after the Belfield outfit needed extra-time to overcome both Ulster University and St Mary's in quick succession.

"We looked very, very tired," lamented manager John Divilly, when speaking to Electric Ireland after the loss. "The guys couldn't get in under a breaking ball. They've had two great matches over the last two Sundays, both went to extra-time. I couldn't fault their effort or honesty. It's been outstanding.

"So tonight, three days later, there was that little risk that we were going to be a little bit maybe off it."

However, the Galway selector was keen to not make it a case of sour grapes.

"There's no excuse for it," he continued. "The lads were tired, but DCU were tired too. They played a game last week. So these things happens in football.

"DCU were just fantastic."

DCU stormed to a 1-15 to 0-3 victory on Wednesday evening

Divilly's opposite number, Paddy Christie echoed the sentiments.

"I would love if the league was delayed maybe a week or so, and the colleges had the players for the three or four weeks they were in it, and give it a go," said the former Dublin footballer.

He conceded it's a tricky balancing act, given that young players are trying to simultaneously break into their county teams while playing third level football.

"Like a lot of things in life, compromise is important," added Christie. "You have to be always thinking about what's in the best interests of the players - a bit like education, what's in the best interest of the pupils in your classroom.

"You're looking to be doing what's best for the players, balancing off who is trying to get into an actual [county] team, and who is a regular player. If a player is a regular player, and a stonewall, in-the-15 type of lad, you'd expect hopefully he'd be fully with us.

"And then if there's a couple of lads who are trying to make a mark, maybe we'll just…you can't stop a fella if he wants to play for his county. If I was 19 again, I'd want to play with Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night. Who's going to stop somebody doing that? But it just means you'd be going to that game, covering your eyes and hoping for the best."

However, he finished by appealing to intercounty managers to place more trust the third level set-ups:

"The amount of preparation that goes on, and the calibre of people involved…I don't feel the managers, intercounty-wise, need to be worrying about this sort of stuff. They should be able to trust them and let them go."