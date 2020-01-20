David Clifford nominated to captain Kerry senior footballers in 2020

Clifford stock continues to rise within the game

David Clifford is set to captain his county's senior footballers in 2020, after being nominated by East Kerry GAA.

The Kingdom are one of the few sides in Ireland to still operate under a system where the previous year's county champions nominate the captain.

Clifford helped the divisional side to county championship glroy

Divisional side East Kerry defeated Dr Crokes in the 2019 championship decider, and have elected to forward the name of the Fossa star, who turns 21 this week. This is subject to ratification at a county board meeting.

This is another landmark in Clifford's remarkable career. Having already scooped two All-Star awards facing into his third season as a senior intercounty footballer, the star forward has established himself as one of the most dangerous scorers in the game.

He is now set to lead Peter Keane's charges, as they look to build on what was a hugely promising 2019 season where they lost out to Dublin after an All-Ireland final replay.

They begin their 2020 campaign on Saturday night, with a trip to Croke Park to face the Sky Blues in the opening round of the National League.