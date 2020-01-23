Conor Cox feeling at home in Roscommon after transfer from Kerry

Conor Cox celebrates with Roscommon supporters after the 2019 Connacht final win over Galway

Intercounty football in Kerry never quite worked out for Conor Cox, but he regrouped and has since established himself as one of the top forwards in the country.

When the chance came for the talented Listowel sharpshooter to represent Roscommon - a county where he had close ties through his father, he jumped at the opportunity.

"Since I was a minor, maybe 17 or 18 with Kerry, Dad was always in my ear that, 'Oh you know now you can come up to Roscommon'," he said, reflecting on his county transfer.

"I just enjoy playing competitive football and when the call came from Anthony [Cunningham] I wanted to grab it with both hands to be honest. I just enjoy playing football and when you're given the opportunity to play inter-county football it just makes it all the more enjoyable.

"I was a bit apprehensive at the time wondering how it was going to pan out and that but in fairness to the lads as soon as I walked in they were very friendly, all introduced themselves and I suppose it was down to hark work then really, the time for talking was over, we were there to train."

Any person who steps out on a field in a Roscommon jersey is going to be loved and adored because that's just the way Roscommon people are. Cox had no problems fitting in

Attacking threat The Kerry native kicked 0-29 in six championship games last summer

It was a match made in heaven, as he impressed during the 2019 National League before helping the Rossies to a Connacht Championship title as they beat Mayo and Galway en route.

"It's mad to think it's a year already," he added. "In that year I suppose I made some great memories and some great friends too up in Roscommon.

"It's been very enjoyable and I'm looking forward to this year now and a few more years to come hopefully.

"At the start of the year everything happened so fast that fitness-wise I probably wasn't where I needed to be. I put a bit of pressure on myself alright to get fit over the course of the few weeks before February before the League kicked off.

"Other than that, we have targets and goals within the group, but, personally, I just enjoy playing football so I loved every match, to be honest."

Not many predicted the Rossies would upset Mayo in the Connacht semi-final

He felt welcome immediately.

"The players, the management, and the county board themselves, they made it fairly seamless for me," he continued. "They're very friendly and they were very helpful to me with regard to everything so it was fairly seamless.

"I think the Roscommon fans are so loyal and such passionate people that any person who steps out on a field in a Roscommon jersey is going to be loved and adored because that's just the way Roscommon people are."

It was a seamless transition, and he hasn't found it strange coming up against his native county:

"We played Kerry in the league last year and that was an enjoyable game to play. Kerry play an attractive brand of football, as do Roscommon. They're the games you want to be playing, good open football with both teams kicking the ball.

"I think everyone in Kerry understands that football is a big part of my life so I'd like to think they are hoping I'd get on well up in Roscommon."

Cox in action for the Kingdom during the 2016 National League

2019 went well for Cox and Roscommon - now it's time for the difficult second album.

But before they dream of retaining the Connacht title and making further progress in the Super 8s, there's the small matter of a springtime campaign and securing their Sam Maguire Cup status for the summer.

The Rossies find themselves back in Division 2 for the Allianz League, looking to secure a swift return to the top tier, and open their campaign this Sunday at home to Laois.