Club hurling round-up: Naomh Eanna and Shelmaliers reach Wexford final

Wexford star Conor McDonald celebrates Naomh Éanna's dramatic semi-final win

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as the club championships in Wexford and Waterford turn for home.

Wexford

The first county final of the year has been set for next Sunday, as Shelmaliers will face Naomh Éanna.

Shelmaliers will feature in the decider for the first time since 2014, after overcoming Glynn/Barntown 3-20 to 0-16. Meanwhile, Naomh Éanna edged Oulart-the-Ballagh 1-20 to 1-19 in the other tie.

Mark Fanning of Glynn-Barntown saves a goal bound effort by Joe Kelly of Shelmaliers

Tipperary

The Premier County's group stages concluded at the weekend, with the draw for the quarter-finals set to take place on Monday.

John McGrath (0-9) and Evan Sweeney (2-3) led the charge for Loughmore-Castleiney as they held off a late Kilruane McDonaghs fightback to secure a spot in the last eight, winning 2-14 to 2-12.

Competition favourites Thurles Sarsfields and last year's All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh are through, as Kiladangan and Clonoulty/Rossmore also topped their groups.

Loughmore are chasing their first Dan Breen Cup triumph since 2013

Waterford

The final-four line-up has been confirmed in the Déise County. Ballygunner will face Lismore, with Passage taking on Mount Sion.

Austin Gleeson was sent off as his side held out for a 3-18 to 2-17 victory over 2019 finalists De La Salle, while reigning champions Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater 2-18 to 0-12.

Ballygunner are looking to continue their dominance in the county

Kilkenny

James Stephens and O'Loughlin Gaels drew 2-16 apiece on Friday evening. Ballyhale Shamrocks beat Danesfort 3-22 to 1-16, Bennettsbridge saw off Tullaoran 2-22 to 1-18, while Clara overcame Rower-Inistioge 3-23 to 2-16.

Colin Fennelly of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Des Dunne of Danesfort

Antrim

Dunloy rescued a 1-15 to 0-18 draw against O'Donovan Rossa with a late comeback. Elsewhere, there were wins for Loughgiel Shamrocks and Ruairí Óg Cushendall. There was also a draw between McQuillan's and St John's, 2-15 to 1-18.

Around the country...

In Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers overcame 2019 Leinster finalists St Mullin's, as Naomh Eoin beat Bagenalstown Gaels.

St Patrick's Portaferry beat Ballygalget in Down, while Glenealy and Bray Emmetts picked up victories in Wicklow.

