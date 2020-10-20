Waterford's Pauric Mahony ruled out for 2020 championship season
Last Updated: 20/10/20 8:15pm
The Waterford hurlers have been dealt a major blow ahead of the championship with the news that Pauric Mahony will miss the season through injury.
The Ballygunner sharpshooter is recovering from a knee injury, and will not be available for selection.
Pauric Mahony will miss the 2020 season due to a knee injury. Liam Cahill, his team and all in Waterford GAA would like to wish Pauric a speedy and full recovery.— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 20, 2020
Liam Cahill will have to plan without the Déise's free-taker, ahead of their Munster Championship semi-final meeting with Cork, which will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix.
The 28-year-old had been central to Cahill's plans, as he was selected as the county's captain for the 2020 season.
Mahony was the championship top scorer in 2017, when the Suir-siders reached All-Ireland final.
He had been coming into the season in fine form, helping Ballygunner to another county title by scoring 0-8 in the final win over Passage.
