Limerick 0-36 Clare 1-23: Treaty crush Banner despite Tony Kelly heroics

David Reidy of Clare taps the sliotar away from Dan Morrissey of Limerick

Limerick are through to the Munster Championship semi-final where they will face Tipperary, after a 0-36 to 1-23 win over Clare.

The Treaty ran into Tony Kelly at his brilliant best, as the 2013 Hurler of the Year led the charge for the Banner. The Ballyea man scored a personal tally of 0-17, but it was not enough as Brian Lohan's charges were blown away in the second half.

The game started at a frantic pace, as the sides traded points in Semple Stadium. Limerick established a three-point lead twice during the first half, but were pegged back on both occasions. Kelly's accuracy helped Clare finish the half with three consecutive points to make it 0-15 apiece at the break.

Tom Morrissey of Limerick in action against Patrick O'Connor and Stephen O'Halloran of Clare

Whatever John Kiely said at half-time, it certainly had its desired effect as the Treaty burst out of the traps, scoring six points without reply.

By the time Kelly hit Clare's 16th point in the 45th minute to stop the rot, there was a sense that Limerick were pulling clear.

Although the Banner made it a one-point game with a Ryan Taylor goal, Limerick always looked like they had another gear.

Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and Diarmaid Byrnes were among those to pick off eye-catching points as Limerick sealed a 10-point win, despite ever threatening to score a goal.

Limerick have picked up right from where they left off, and have established real momentum ahead of next weekend's meeting with the All-Ireland champions.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3), Declan Hannon (0-1), Paddy O'Loughlin; Cian Lynch (0-1), William O'Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty (0-5), Kyle Hayes (0-3), Tom Morrissey (0-4); Graeme Mulcahy (0-2), Aaron Gillane (0-12 - 0-9 frees, 0-1 65), Peter Casey (0-3).

Subs: Darragh O'Donovan for Tom Morrissey, Seamus Flanagan (0-1) for Peter Casey, Pat Ryan (0-1) for Graeme Mulcahy, David Reidy for William O'Donoghue.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan​; Jack Browne, Conor Cleary, Stephen O'Halloran​; Seadna Morey, Pat O Connor​,​ Aidan McCarthy;​ David McInerney, Tony Kelly (0-17 - 0-9 frees); Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), David Reidy, David Fitzgerald; Ryan Taylor​, (1-1)​ Cathal Malone (0-2), Shane O'Donnell.

Subs: Aron Shanagher for David Fitzgerald, Aidan McCarthy for David Reidy, Domhnall McMahon for David McInerney, Aaron Cunningham for Ryan Taylor.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry and Antrim picked up big wins in the second-tier competition, as the race to compete in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day kicked off.

Shane Conway was instrumental for the Kingdom, scoring 0-9 in a 1-20 to 0-13 home win against Meath.

Darren Gleeson's Saffrons, fresh from last week's Division 2A triumph, hammered Westmeath 4-25 to 1-15.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Roscommon ran out 3-14 to 2-19 winners over Wicklow.

