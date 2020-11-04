Lee Chin says Wexford players let Davy Fitzgerald down with performance against Galway

Lee Chin says he feels "embarrassed" following Wexford's Leinster semi-final defeat to Galway on Saturday.

The Yellowbellies surrendered their provincial crown with a limp performance at Croke Park, as Galway dominated the clash to run out 13-point winners.

After the game, manager Davy Fitzgerald offered an expletive-laden assessment, describing the performance as 'horrendous' and saying the Model County 'put up the white flag'.

"Davy was pretty accurate after the game. He did mention that he was speaking on behalf of us all which I thought he was fairly correct," said joint-captain Chin.

"Obviously it was very disappointing for myself, for us. We're all hurting. It wasn't something we anticipated or expected. Just very disappointing. I'm well aware of the words that he expressed after the game and I do think that he was on the money.

"I knew that I was feeling very similar. I was embarrassed after the game. we hold ourselves to a higher standard. We didn't expect that to happen. We wanted to go out and perform. We let ourselves down, we let the Wexford people down.

"At the end of the day conceding 1-27 is not good enough.

"It's something we'll look to put right the next day."

The Clare native delivered the same message in the dressing room, after addressing the media.

"He was very passionate when he came into us and addressed us," Chin explained.

"As players, we were hurting and when he expressed how he felt he put a lot of things into perspective as well and sometimes you need it. He's a great man to put things into perspective, he showed his passion and we just feel we let him down also. He has given a lot to us over the last number of years and we owe him more than that. As I said, we'll be doing everything we can to put it right the next day."

Fitzgerald is in his fourth year at the helm in the south-east, and if Wexford were to exit the championship in the qualifiers, it would be viewed as a major regression after three years of progress.

But the players are not focusing on the macro narrative surrounding the team, but rather on the task at hand.

"To be honest, that's not something that I'm thinking about," said the Faythe Harriers club man.

"I think Davy has done wonders with us since he came to Wexford. He has been so committed to us and the direction Wexford hurling has taken since Davy's arrival is something that will go down in history, for us in Wexford anyhow.

"He's pretty much changed the culture in Wexford hurling and it's something we're proud of. We're not thinking of what Davy's next step is or what the next project is for us or him; it's just about putting in a performance the next day.

"We have one more chance and that's the way we're looking at it."

The Model County have a free weekend to prepare for their next assignment, having been given a bye in Monday's qualifier draw.

"Some of the lads I spoke to would have liked to have played this weekend," Chin said.

"I suppose a lot of lads just thought we didn't put in a performance and I suppose as a competitor they are just eager to try and get back on the field and put it right.

"I was thinking maybe a week off would do us good. We probably need two weeks to try and focus again, try and put that behind us and move onto the next challenge.

"The extra week, we'll take it.

"I am happy enough to have the two weeks to prepare."