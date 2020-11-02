Cork drawn to face Dublin in All-Ireland Hurling Championship Qualifiers, Tipperary and Wexford get byes

Patrick Horgan and Cork will be looking to bounce back from defeat in the Munster semi-final

Dublin and Cork will face off in the back door, after their respective defeats in provincial semi-finals.

Mattie Kenny's side fell to Kilkenny on Saturday, despite wiping out a 17-point deficit in the second half. Meanwhile, Cork were defeated by Waterford in Semple Stadium.

Chris Crummey and Dublin will face the Rebels

The game will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix, with throw-in at 3:45pm on Saturday. The venue is yet to be confirmed.

The game will form a live double-header on Saturday afternoon on Sky Sports, with All-Ireland football champions Dublin opening their campaign against Westmeath in Portlaoise.

2:32 Highlights of Cork's loss to Waterford Highlights of Cork's loss to Waterford

Elsewhere in the draw, the Banner and O'Moore County will be up against each other, after defeats to Limerick and Dublin respectively.

Tipperary and Wexford have received a bye into the second round.

The draw for the back door was made on Monday morning, with the six teams facing into a 'last chance saloon'.

Clare face Laois in the other match-up

The draw stipulated two games had to be clashes between teams from Munster and Leinster, with Laois and Clare unable to go straight to round two.

Games will take place next weekend. Full fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon.

