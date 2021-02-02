Limerick hurler Willian O'Donoghue relishing break from training after All-Ireland victory

William O'Donoghue was speaking at the launch of the latest edition of A Season of Sundays

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue has said the training ban is a welcome break, and he has enjoyed downtime away from sport.

At present, any form of Gaelic games training is banned, with the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group saying it would be 'irresponsible' to return at this juncture.

For Treaty midfielder O'Donoghue, the uncertainty is not overly tolling.

"It's fine. I'm not paying much heed of it to be honest," he said. "I would imagine we're going to be back on the 5th of March.

"You look at professional sports, guys get a break for probably eight to ten weeks every year. If we get a break for longer than 10 days, you meet someone on the road and they'd ask you 'are you back training?' Can I just do nothing for two weeks? Is it OK if I actually do nothing?'

"So no, it's probably only seven or eight weeks since we played the All-Ireland final. During that time, there's been Christmas and stuff, so it's been a welcome downtime.

"Don't get me wrong, I can't wait to go back training. I'm looking forward to kicking it off and being around all the lads again. You'd miss it, but it's important that when you're away from it, you're away from it, and take your downtime."

O'Donoghue celebrates December's All-Ireland final win with club-mate Peter Casey

'Any given normal year, you go back in November and you're trying to peak in August'

The Na Piarsaigh club man feels that lessons can be learned from 2020 in that it's more about quality than quantity of training.

"Any given normal year, you go back in November and you're trying to peak in August. That's what, the bones of 10 months? This year we went back, it was played off in about seven weeks, and I felt in as good a shape as I ever have," he said.

"So I just think it also just kind of gives you the confidence and the piece of mind to say you are doing enough, and you are ready and a bit of belief that no matter when it's time to go, you will be ready if you're doing the work prescribed for you, whether that's going back in November - ten months from an All-Ireland final - or going back seven weeks out from one.

"Things don't have to be perfect all the time. It doesn't have to be the perfect scenario or the perfect training environment, because last year we had to do certain training on our own.

"Maybe there's a sweeter element to that too, that you prove to yourself that when you're called upon, you're ready."

This year we went back, it was played off in about seven weeks, and I felt in as good a shape as I ever have. O'Donoghue made the most of the truncated season

And by reaching the sport's summit, he has realised that it's not necessarily about the size of the training load.

"I remember years back when you'd look at Hurlers of the Year or All-Stars, there was very rarely some within Limerick going back five, six, seven years ago. And you're probably thinking 'those guys do so much more [than us] to be at that level," he said.

"But just have the confidence and belief in yourself that you have to lead a normal life, and do normal stuff, and have a social life as well. When you're at training, do what's prescribed, do it to the best of your ability. But also, enjoy the trip and the journey and see what comes of it."

So for now, the last month has been a different lockdown experience for O'Donoghue compared to last April and May.

"To be honest, I was exercising most of the time to go through that one to keep myself occupied," he admitted.

"But at the minute now, motivation is low to be out pounding the roads and doing five kilometres! If anyone is still doing that, I don't know what they're up to! I don't know how anyone still has the motivation for that craic. I can barely muster up a walk and a coffee at the weekend."