Retirement XV: All-Star team of Gaelic football players who have called it a day after the 2020 Championship

There has been no shortage of big names who have hung up their boots

There has been a raft of retirements in the last month on the Gaelic football landscape, as players opt out of the coming season.

Some household names have departed the inter-county scene, calling time on stellar careers.

Here, we pick a standout XV of footballers who have retired since the 2020 Championship ended.

On their day, this team would give any top inter-county team a run for their money!

1. David Clarke (Mayo)

The Mayo shot-stopper was operating at the top level, right up until his decision to hang up his boots. The Ballina Stephenites club man put on an impressive display of kick-outs in December's All-Ireland final, having helped the county to the decider with a string of eye-catching saves against Tipperary. He edges out 2014 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Brian Kelly, who also called time on his inter-county career recently.

David Clarke denies Michael Quinlivan in the All-Ireland semi-final

2. Keith Higgins (Mayo), 3. Chris Barrett (Mayo), 4. Shane Enright (Kerry)

Higgins and Barrett were mainstays of the Mayo team throughout the last decade, and will go down as two of the best defenders to never win an All-Ireland. Shane Enright joins the Mayo pair to make up the full-back line.

Keith Higgins was the sixth Mayo footballer to retire in the space of a month

5. Donal Vaughan (Mayo), 6. Gordon Kelly (Clare), 7. Gareth Bradshaw (Galway)

Donal Vaughan was a vintage attacking half-back for the men in green and red in recent years, while Bradshaw was a long-time servant for the Tribesmen, playing for 14 years.

The duo from Connacht flank Gordon Kelly of Clare, who was described last year by David Clifford as his toughest ever opponent.

Gareth Bradshaw made his debut in 2007

8. Seamus O'Shea (Mayo), 9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Dublin)

Macauley, the 2013 Footballer of the Year, has eight All-Ireland titles to his name, helping Dublin dominate the Gaelic football landscape in recent years. He was involved in some memorable duels with O'Shea, who he partners in this selection.

Michael Darragh Macauley lifts the Sam Maguire Cup last month

10. Jonathan Lyne (Kerry), 11. Gary Brennan (Clare), 12. Tom Parsons (Mayo)

Positional liberties are taken here to accommodate the slew of top midfielders into the team. Brennan and Parsons are both familiar faces in the middle of the park, but could do any job asked of them. Jonathan Lyne won an All-Ireland with Kerry in 2014, and completes the first line of attack.

A key man for Clare, Gary Brennan was selected on two International Rules squads

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin), 14. Paddy Andrews (Dublin), 15. Paul Kerrigan (Cork)

The only line of the field with All-Ireland winners in every position. Andrews and Kerrigan both had over 10 years of service for their respective counties. Meanwhile, Mannion is not strictly a retiree, as he has left the door open for a return in the future, but has nonetheless departed the inter-county scene.

Paul Kerrigan has been a top-class forward for both Nemo Rangers and Cork

