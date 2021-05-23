National Hurling League: Waterford defeat Limerick for first time since 2016; Cork and Clare pick up wins

Michael Kiely of Waterford in action against Tom Morrisey of Limerick

Limerick remain without a win in 2021, after a four-point defeat at Walsh Park.

Waterford 1-22 Limerick 0-21

Waterford edged the contest, in a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final.

After Limerick dominated the rivalry in recent years, the Déise were keen that the Treaty would not have it all their own way on Suir-side. Limerick played the majority of the contest with 14 men after Seamus Flanagan's first-half red card.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon club man was given his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident in the 28th minute, but John Kiely's charges managed to build a five-point half-time lead with Aaron Gillane leading the charge from placed balls.

But Waterford made a flying start to the second half, scoring the first three points.

The turning point came shortly after the water break, when Stephen Bennett floated a high ball into the square from the corner flag. Jack Fagan rose above Kyle Hayes to catch the sliotar, and batted it into the net.

From there, Stephen Bennett's frees and three points from substitute Patrick Curran helped Liam Cahill's men over the line.

Limerick finished with 13 men, after Kyle Hayes was shown a late red card.

Declan Hannon of Limerick in action against Jake Dillon of Waterford

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Calum Lyons (0-3), Conor Prunty, Seamus Keating; Shane Bennett (0-1, 0-1 free), Iarlaith Daly (0-1), Kieran Bennett (0-2); Jamie Barron (0-1), Austin Gleeson (0-1); Jack Fagan (1-0), Conor Gleeson, Jake Dillion; Dessie Hutchison, Stephen Bennett (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-3 '65s), Jack Prendergast (0-2).

Subs: Kevin Moran for Seamus Keating (29th minute), Michael Kiely for Shane Bennett (52nd minute), DJ Foran for Kieran Bennett (52nd minute), Patrick Curran (0-2) for Dessie Hutchinson (54th minute), Dave Power for Jack Fagan (64th minute), Peter Hogan for Jake Dillon (70th minute).

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Richie English; Mark Quinlan, Declan Hannon (0-1), Kyle Hayes (0-1); Cian Lynch (0-1), Darragh O'Donovan (0-1); Tom Morrissey (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 '65), Robbie Hanley, Conor Boylan; Aaron Gillane (0-11, 0-8 frees, 0-2 '65s), Seamus Flanagan (0-2), Peter Casey (0-1).

Subs: Will O'Donoghue for Robbie Hanley (43rd minute), Cathal O'Neill for Peter Casey (66th minute), Pat Ryan for Aaron Gillane (66th minute), Aaron Costello for Dan Morrissey (71st minute).

Cork 7-27 Westmeath 0-15

Cork continued their goal-scoring form in a 33-point hammering of Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kieran Kingston's side dominated the Lake County, continuing their unbeaten start to 2021 in impressive fashion.

Alan Connolly and Patrick Horgan both scored two goals, while Luke Meade, Shane Barrett and Alan Cadogan also found the net for the Rebels, as they moved to the top of the Division 1A table.

Cork were too strong for their visitors

The Lee-siders will travel to Limerick in two weeks, before finishing their campaign at home to Galway.

NHL Division 1A Team P W D L +/- Pts Cork 3 2 1 0 40 5 Galway 3 2 0 1 31 4 Tipperary 3 1 2 0 5 4 Waterford 3 2 0 1 0 4 Limerick 3 0 1 2 -10 1 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 -66 0

Laois 1-17 Clare 2-27

Clare secured their first win of 2021, with a 13-point victory over Laois in O'Moore Park.

Aidan McCarthy scored 13 points (12 from frees) for the Banner County, while Shane O'Donnell and Mark Rodgers found the net for Brian Lohan's charges.

NHL Division 1B Team P W D L +/- Pts Wexford 2 2 0 0 20 4 Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 12 4 Dublin 3 2 0 1 11 4 Antrim 3 1 0 2 -13 2 Clare 3 1 0 2 10 2 Laois 3 0 0 2 -37 0

Meanwhile, Kilkenny's meeting with Wexford did not take place, after a third player in the Model County panel tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.