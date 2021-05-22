Tipperary hurler Patrick 'Bonner' Maher suffers 'serious' Achilles tendon injury in training

'Bonner' Maher has suffered another significant injury setback

Tipperary hurler Patrick 'Bonner' Maher is set to miss the rest of the 2021 intercounty season, after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury on Thursday night.

Maher, who was sidelined for the Premier's run to the 2019 All-Ireland title due to an ACL injury sustained during the Munster Championship meeting with Limerick that year, is set for another prolonged spell out of action.

The 31-year-old will undergo surgery next week, after the injury occurred at a training session.

The Lorrha-Dorrha man's setback was announced by Tipperary GAA on Saturday.

"Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick 'Bonner' Maher sustained a serious Achilles tendon injury at training on Thursday," read a statement.

"He will now under go surgery next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery. We look forward to seeing him on the playing field soon again."

Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick “Bonner” Maher sustained a serious Achilles Tendon injury at training on Thursday. He will now under go surgery next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery. We look forward to seeing him on the playing field soon again. pic.twitter.com/0mHbRynGvK — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 22, 2021

Tipperary are currently preparing for the upcoming Munster Championship semi-final against Clare or Waterford.

Liam Sheedy's charges have opened the intercounty season with two draws against Limerick and Cork, and they continue their National League Division 1A campaign against Galway on Saturday.