Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Hurling Championship qualifier draw: Wexford pitted against Clare, Waterford to face Laois
The draw for the first round of the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifiers has taken place, with with Clare to face Wexford, and Laois to take on Waterford. Galway and Cork have received a bye.
Last Updated: 12/07/21 8:49am
The draw has taken place for the first round of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship qualifiers, with Clare to face Wexford.
Laois, who overcame Antrim in Saturday's relegation play-off, will be up against Waterford.
Meanwhile, Cork and Galway have received byes to the second round, where they will be joined by the winners of the first round ties in an open draw next week.
The Model County will be looking to bounce back following a Leinster semi-final defeat to Kilkenny after extra-time last week.
They will be up against the Banner County, who fell to Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship.
The tie pits Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan up against one another for the second year in succession. In 2020, Clare emerged victorious in a second-round qualifier by seven points.
Venues and throw-in times will be confirmed on Monday afternoon.
One of the first-round qualifiers will be live on Sky Sports Arena next Saturday, as part of a double-header with the Ulster Football Championship semi-final meeting between Armagh and Monaghan. This will be confirmed later on Monday.