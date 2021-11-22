Club hurling: Conor Lehane leads Midleton to Cork title, St Thomas' march on in Galway
A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action; Midleton and St Rynagh's claim county titles in Cork and Offaly respectively, while St Thomas' reach the Galway SHC final; provincial championships set to get under way next weekend
Last Updated: 22/11/21 1:00pm
Midleton are Cork champions for the first time since 2013, after a hard-fought 0-24 to 1-18 win over Glen Rovers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
The East Cork outfit were buoyed by former county star Conor Lehane, who scored 0-13, 0-5 of which came from play.
The Magpies needed to subdue the threat of Patrick Horgan, who still ended up with 1-12 for the northside city club. But they led for the majority of the contest, and held out for a deserved three-point victory.
Midleton, who competed in Munster in 2018 after a county final defeat to divisional side Imokilly, will be up against Limerick outfit Kilmallock in the Munster semi-final.
Galway SHC semi-final
St Thomas' proved far too strong for Gort in the Galway SHC semi-final, winning 4-20 to 0-9. The clash, which was twice delayed due to Covid-19 issues, took place in front of the watchful eyes of new Galway manager Henry Shefflin at Pearse Stadium.
And the four-in-a-row chasing St Thomas stormed through to another final, with 1-10 from county star Conor Cooney helping them over the line.
The victory sets up a final showdown with Clarinbridge in two weeks' time for the right to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Offaly SHC final
St Ryangh's claimed their third consecutive county title in the Faithful County, with a dramatic 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Coolderry in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.
A late goal from Stephen Quirke in injury-time helped seal the triumph, denying Coolderry a record 32nd title.
St Ryangh's are through to the Leinster SHC semi-final, where they will face the winners of Mount Leinster Rangers vs Ballyhale Shamrocks.