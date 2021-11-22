Club hurling: Conor Lehane leads Midleton to Cork title, St Thomas' march on in Galway

Conor Lehane was in top form for Midleton

Midleton are Cork champions for the first time since 2013, after a hard-fought 0-24 to 1-18 win over Glen Rovers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The East Cork outfit were buoyed by former county star Conor Lehane, who scored 0-13, 0-5 of which came from play.

The Magpies needed to subdue the threat of Patrick Horgan, who still ended up with 1-12 for the northside city club. But they led for the majority of the contest, and held out for a deserved three-point victory.

Midleton, who competed in Munster in 2018 after a county final defeat to divisional side Imokilly, will be up against Limerick outfit Kilmallock in the Munster semi-final.

Conor Lehane celebrates with Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald and coach Ben O'Connor

Galway SHC semi-final

St Thomas' proved far too strong for Gort in the Galway SHC semi-final, winning 4-20 to 0-9. The clash, which was twice delayed due to Covid-19 issues, took place in front of the watchful eyes of new Galway manager Henry Shefflin at Pearse Stadium.

Darragh Burke of St Thomas' in action against Gavin Lally of Gort

And the four-in-a-row chasing St Thomas stormed through to another final, with 1-10 from county star Conor Cooney helping them over the line.

The victory sets up a final showdown with Clarinbridge in two weeks' time for the right to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Henry Shefflin looks on from the stands

Offaly SHC final

St Ryangh's claimed their third consecutive county title in the Faithful County, with a dramatic 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Coolderry in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

A late goal from Stephen Quirke in injury-time helped seal the triumph, denying Coolderry a record 32nd title.

St Rynagh's captain Conor Clancy lifts the Sean Robbins Cup

St Ryangh's are through to the Leinster SHC semi-final, where they will face the winners of Mount Leinster Rangers vs Ballyhale Shamrocks.