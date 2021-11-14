Dual GAA clubs around Ireland battling on two fronts for historic haul of double delight

Kilmacud Crokes and Loughmore-Castleiney are enjoying years to remember in Dublin and Tipperary respectively

It takes more than an ordinary club to claim county senior titles in both hurling and football.

There requires a potent cocktail of logistics, dedication, stamina and much more to double up. But 2021 could herald the biggest haul in over a century, as dual clubs around Ireland bid for hurling-football doubles in their respective counties.

St Eunan's have already picked up both senior crowns in Donegal. Naas (Kildare), Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), and Loughmore Castleiney (Tipperary) could all join them in the coming weeks.

As observed by GAA Stats on Twitter, the only time there were four hurling-football doubles around Ireland was in 1903. That could be equalled this year.

Of course, the clubs in question differ in nature. Loughmore-Castleiney, who face Thurles Sarsfields in Sunday's Tipperary SHC final, are a rural team who draw from a relatively small population base, with significant cross-over between the two panels.

In contrast, Kilmacud Crokes is one of the largest clubs in the country. Brian Sheehy is the sole member of both panels balancing the two codes. Following their epic victory over Na Fianna on Saturday night, the Stillorgan club are now hoping to add the football title next weekend when they face St Jude's.

Meanwhile, after a stunning Kildare SFC final win over Sarsfields last week, Naas are hot favourites to win a third consecutive hurling title on Sunday afternoon.

Eamonn Callaghan celebrates Naas' first county football title since 1990

St Eunan's striking a balance

The first and only team thus far to achieve a double in 2021 is St Eunan's in Donegal. The Letterkenny club won their first big ball crown since 2014, and achieved a stunning hurling breakthrough last month, shocking Setanta to win their first hurling county title since 1972.

It has been a season to savour for St Eunan's

Their hurling manager Eugene Organ knows the demands of dual commitments as well as anybody, having previously played senior in both codes in Clare.

"I have seven dual players. I have three on the senior team and four on the extended panel," he explained to Sky Sports.

"Most of those lads are home-grown lads from Donegal, they've come up through the academy playing both sports, so there's an understanding of what's required.

"We would normally train Monday, Wednesday and do something at the weekend. And the footballers would train Tuesday, Thursday and do something at the weekend. So I'd look to have my lads one day during the week, and a day at the weekend. And the footballers were something similar.

"We're very conscious of player fatigue, burnout and stuff, and picking up injuries when they're over-training. So they get at least one-to-two days rest within the week. We're very conscious of that.

"Not alone the sport, but all of those lads have their own lives. They're working, they're in college, they have kids. So they have to have a bit of their own time as well. It's fiercely important. They have to enjoy coming training. They can't just be saying 'Oh my God, I've to go training again tonight. I'm wrecked!' I don't give them an ultimatum, I say, 'Look, I want them one night during the week, and one day at the weekend. And they can pick the day.'

"If I know that the footballers did a big, heavy running session, I only expect them to do the stick work. I won't expect them to do the heavy slog tonight.

"Fitness won't be an issue with the footballers. But the hurling is a different story. You have to keep your skill level up.

"The other lads have all grown up around it, so there's no issue with it. There's nobody saying 'oh the footballers are special' or anything, because they know the footballers are putting in the work with their group, with regards fitness and things. So as long as they're there for the hurling, they're there for the challenge games, and we're doing a tactics night. As long as we're there for that, there's no issue."

St Eunan's captain Niall O'Donnell lifts the trophy after the Donegal SFC final win over Naomh Conaill

As the season progressed, there was a growing momentum in the club, with victories stemming from victories.

"There's a big connection within the club," Organ said.

"The footballers would have said that us winning the hurling gave them a serious boost on the run-in to their final. The buzz that was around the town and within the club was phenomenal. They just fed off that.

"If the footballers have a big win, there's a good buzz around the place. The lads are up for it. In fairness, I find the football lads would be that little bit fitter than our lads. So they're always trying to lift themselves to get to that standard. It works very well in our club."

Although hurling may be perceived as the poor relation in Donegal, there is a concerted effort within St Eunan's to promote both games equally.

"I'm in the club close to 20 years now. Initially there wasn't that [parity]. It was predominantly football and the hurling was struggling," the Clare man recalled.

"But I have to say, over the last 10 years or so, there's been a real emphasis on the underage academies. We've been getting progressively better and better in the hurling. We started reaching finals in 2017. And being there with a chance, on merit. Definitely, the scales are beginning to even up.

"When I came first, football was number one in the club. But over the last 10 years, it has balanced out a little bit. This win this year will drive it on further."

As both teams enter Ulster Championship campaigns in the coming weeks, they will be hoping the good times keep on rolling.

'Iron sharpens iron'

Na Fianna are a traditional footballing powerhouse in Dublin, but hurling success is a more recent phenomenon in Glasnevin.

On Saturday evening, the Mobhi Road team competed in their first county senior hurling final. In recent weeks, they got a feel for the thrills of a dual journey.

Dublin captain Jonny Cooper does not join fellow footballers Donal Ryan and Conor McHugh on the small ball panel, but he worked with the hurlers on the backroom team.

Cooper was on Na Fianna's backroom team

While Na Fianna was a predominantly football club in the past, the two sports now co-exist peacefully.

"They do finally, yes, there's no burning the hurls anymore!" Cooper laughed.

"There's a really good relationship there. They're in a final, but it's great for the footballers to see colleagues and comrades in a final because that's healthy as well.

"[During the football championship], we were definitely keeping track of each other. Some of the guys were week-on with the hurlers, week-on with the footballers, and then obviously we got knocked out with the footballers in the quarter-finals and that freed them up.

"We have a very good relationship to be fair, and even the two sets of managers.

"The two sets of players would be quite close in terms of a lot of them are the same age, 24, 25, 26, most of them have grown up together.

"A lot of them are good hurlers. A lot of them are good footballers.

"Iron sharpens iron.

"Once we are considered a club at the top table it doesn't matter to me, if it's ladies football, men's football, hurling or whatever it might be."

Success breeds success.

Kilmacud Crokes, Loughmore-Castleiney and Naas will be hoping they can continue to ride the wave of momentum.