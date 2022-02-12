Ballygunner 2-17 Shamrocks 1-19: Late Harry Ruddle goal sinks Ballyhale in dramatic All-Ireland final

Harry Ruddle, left, celebrates after hitting the late winner

The All-Ireland Club Championship finals are notorious for drama, but even by those lofty standards, Ballygunner's win over Ballyhale Shamrocks will take some beating.

A late goal from substitute Harry Ruddle with the last puck of the game broke three-in-a-row chasing Ballyhale's hearts.

Having trailed since the 25th minute, the Waterford champions timed their run to perfection. Ruddle's strike from the edge of the D was the last roll of the dice for Ballygunner, sparking scenes of euphoria around Croke Park.

The least likely of heroes, and the least likely of victories. The sweetest way to win a game, and the cruellest way to lose one. But the Deise kingpins have finally reached the summit of the mountain.

Eoin Cody of Shamrocks in action against Ian Kenny of Ballygunner

Ballygunner played the majority of the hurling in the first half, with their short-passing game bamboozling the Ballyhale defence. Crucially, however, the Waterford champions failed to make it count on the scoreboard.

The ever-lively Dessie Hutchinson was thriving on the open spaces, picking off a pair of points, but a total of seven wides hurt the Suir-siders.

They also spurned a goal chance, as Billy O'Keeffe saw his fierce shot blocked by Brian Butler.

TJ Reid and co gave their opponents a lesson in efficiency up the other end. The former Hurler of the Year was a threat from both placed balls and open play, and he was assisted by five other scorers to help Ballyhale into a 0-10 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Hutchinson proved a handful throughout

Ballygunner upped their game upon the restart, but Ballyhale's firepower kept them ahead.

The Kilkenny side made their move in the 43rd minute. Stephen O'Keeffe brilliantly saved the initial effort from Colin Fennelly, but Eoin Reid followed up, pulling on the sliotar into the net.

Lesser teams would have wilted, particularly as they racked up the wides. But Ballygunner dug deep. They hit back six minutes later through Hutchinson. The former Brighton soccer star fielded the ball over Darren Mullen, turned and blasted it into the net.

With years of experience on the biggest stage, the reigning champions seemed to be able to keep their opponents at bay.

The game moved into injury-time, and Ballygunner grew desperate. Ruddle caught the ball on the 65 and took off, taking a shot from what initially seemed an optimistic distance. It was not the power, but the placing that beat Dean Mason in the left bottom corner.

It sparked jubilation.

A victory a long time coming for the Waterford city club.

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates Ballygunner's first goal

Scorers

Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-7, 0-7f), Dessie Hutchinson (1-3), Harry Ruddle (1-0), Mikey Mahony (0-3), Billy O'Keeffe (0-2), Kevin Mahony (0-2).

Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid (0-8, 0-4f, 0-1 '65), Eoin Reid (1-0), Evan Shefflin (0-2), Adrian Mullen (0-2), Richie Reid (0-1), Darragh Corcoran (0-1), Patrick Mullen (0-1), Brian Cody (0-1), Colin Fennelly (0-1), Eoin Cody (0-1), Joseph Cuddihy (0-1).

Teams

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O'Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny

3. Barry Coughlan

5. Shane O'Sullivan

4. Tadhg Foley

6. Philip Mahony

7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan

9. Mikey Mahony

12. Peter Hogan

15. Pauric Mahony

14. Kevin Mahony

11. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson

13. Billy O'Keeffe

Subs

Cormac Power for Billy O'Keeffe (47)

Harry Ruddle for Conor Sheahan (53)

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

17. Brian Butler

6. Richie Reid

2. Darren Mullen

5. Evan Shefflin

3. Joey Holden

7. Darragh Corcoran

23. Conor Walsh

9. Patrick Mullen

10. Adrian Mullen

11. TJ Reid

21. Joseph Cuddihy

12. Brian Cody

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Eoin Cody

Subs

Kevin Mullen for Richie Reid (temp - 11-14)

Eoin Reid for Conor Walsh (ht)

Kevin Mullen for Brian Butler (33)

Conor Phelan for Patrick Mullen (temp - 47-48)