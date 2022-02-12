Ballygunner 2-17 Shamrocks 1-19: Late Harry Ruddle goal sinks Ballyhale in dramatic All-Ireland final
Match report from the 2021-22 All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship final, as a late goal from substitute Harry Ruddle helped Ballygunner dethrone Ballyhale Shamrocks; the Waterford club sealed the Tommy Moore Cup with a 2-17 to 1-19 victory.
By Brian Barry at Croke Park
The All-Ireland Club Championship finals are notorious for drama, but even by those lofty standards, Ballygunner's win over Ballyhale Shamrocks will take some beating.
A late goal from substitute Harry Ruddle with the last puck of the game broke three-in-a-row chasing Ballyhale's hearts.
Having trailed since the 25th minute, the Waterford champions timed their run to perfection. Ruddle's strike from the edge of the D was the last roll of the dice for Ballygunner, sparking scenes of euphoria around Croke Park.
The least likely of heroes, and the least likely of victories. The sweetest way to win a game, and the cruellest way to lose one. But the Deise kingpins have finally reached the summit of the mountain.
Ballygunner played the majority of the hurling in the first half, with their short-passing game bamboozling the Ballyhale defence. Crucially, however, the Waterford champions failed to make it count on the scoreboard.
The ever-lively Dessie Hutchinson was thriving on the open spaces, picking off a pair of points, but a total of seven wides hurt the Suir-siders.
They also spurned a goal chance, as Billy O'Keeffe saw his fierce shot blocked by Brian Butler.
TJ Reid and co gave their opponents a lesson in efficiency up the other end. The former Hurler of the Year was a threat from both placed balls and open play, and he was assisted by five other scorers to help Ballyhale into a 0-10 to 0-7 half-time lead.
Ballygunner upped their game upon the restart, but Ballyhale's firepower kept them ahead.
The Kilkenny side made their move in the 43rd minute. Stephen O'Keeffe brilliantly saved the initial effort from Colin Fennelly, but Eoin Reid followed up, pulling on the sliotar into the net.
Lesser teams would have wilted, particularly as they racked up the wides. But Ballygunner dug deep. They hit back six minutes later through Hutchinson. The former Brighton soccer star fielded the ball over Darren Mullen, turned and blasted it into the net.
With years of experience on the biggest stage, the reigning champions seemed to be able to keep their opponents at bay.
The game moved into injury-time, and Ballygunner grew desperate. Ruddle caught the ball on the 65 and took off, taking a shot from what initially seemed an optimistic distance. It was not the power, but the placing that beat Dean Mason in the left bottom corner.
It sparked jubilation.
A victory a long time coming for the Waterford city club.
Scorers
Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-7, 0-7f), Dessie Hutchinson (1-3), Harry Ruddle (1-0), Mikey Mahony (0-3), Billy O'Keeffe (0-2), Kevin Mahony (0-2).
Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid (0-8, 0-4f, 0-1 '65), Eoin Reid (1-0), Evan Shefflin (0-2), Adrian Mullen (0-2), Richie Reid (0-1), Darragh Corcoran (0-1), Patrick Mullen (0-1), Brian Cody (0-1), Colin Fennelly (0-1), Eoin Cody (0-1), Joseph Cuddihy (0-1).
Teams
Ballygunner
1. Stephen O'Keeffe
2. Ian Kenny
3. Barry Coughlan
5. Shane O'Sullivan
4. Tadhg Foley
6. Philip Mahony
7. Ronan Power
8. Conor Sheahan
9. Mikey Mahony
12. Peter Hogan
15. Pauric Mahony
14. Kevin Mahony
11. Mikey Mahony
10. Dessie Hutchinson
13. Billy O'Keeffe
Subs
Cormac Power for Billy O'Keeffe (47)
Harry Ruddle for Conor Sheahan (53)
Ballyhale Shamrocks
1. Dean Mason
17. Brian Butler
6. Richie Reid
2. Darren Mullen
5. Evan Shefflin
3. Joey Holden
7. Darragh Corcoran
23. Conor Walsh
9. Patrick Mullen
10. Adrian Mullen
11. TJ Reid
21. Joseph Cuddihy
12. Brian Cody
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Eoin Cody
Subs
Kevin Mullen for Richie Reid (temp - 11-14)
Eoin Reid for Conor Walsh (ht)
Kevin Mullen for Brian Butler (33)
Conor Phelan for Patrick Mullen (temp - 47-48)