National Hurling League: Galway defeat 14-man Limerick, Dublin overcome Antrim

Padraic Mannion of Galway in action against Tom Morrissey of Limerick

All-Ireland champions Limerick have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Limerick 1-18 Galway 0-27

Galway continued their winning start to the National League with a six-point away win over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Henry Shefflin's charges finished the stronger, after Gearoid Hegarty's dismissal, to inflict a second consecutive defeat upon John Kiely's side.

The Treaty got off to a dream start, with Aaron Gillane hitting the net for the opening score of the game. But the Tribesmen managed to hang in there, as the home side led 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

The 2020 Hurler of the Year was shown a straight red four minutes into the second half, and that changed the course of the contest.

Limerick took the lead in the 56th minute, but the men in maroon then out-pointed their hosts, and ultimately ran out six-point winners.

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick is shown a red card by referee Fergal Horgan

Antrim 2-15 Dublin 2-19

For the second weekend in a row, Antrim came close to causing an upset in Division 1B. After last Sunday's narrow defeat to Kilkenny, the Saffrons hit the ground running against the visiting Dubs with a Neil McManus goal helping them into a 1-8 to 0-7 lead.

Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin in action against Sean Elliott of Antrim

However, the Sky Blues recovered, with a Donal Burke penalty making it 1-8 apiece at half-time.

Antrim hit back through a McManus penalty, but a Paul Crummey green flag set the visitors on their way, and the Dubs eventually ran out four-point winners at Corrigan Park.