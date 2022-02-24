Eoghan O'Donnell says Dublin are 'starting to click' as they look to emerge from hurling's pack

Can Dublin kick on in the coming months?

Limerick remain out in front of the peloton in intercounty hurling right now, and there is a slew of counties looking to make a move and challenge the All-Ireland champions in 2022.

Whether or not the Treaty are reined in this season, many will be looking to make forward strides. And thus far in the season, Dublin have been making the right noises. Mattie Kenny's charges claimed the Walsh Cup in style, and have made an unbeaten start to the National League with a draw against Waterford and an away victory over Antrim.

And after struggling to make any significant breakthrough over recent years amidst lockdowns, team captain Eoghan O'Donnell says they are now equipped to change gears.

"We've been planting the seeds the last couple of years," said the fullback.

"With the continuity between regular training venues, not missing lads with Covid, being able to meet more indoors, and have these structural meetings is a massive thing for us.

"We're a team that's kind of in the pack, we're journeying along. [Lockdowns] didn't suit us as much, we needed a lot of work done. Covid didn't suit anyone, but it less-impacted teams that already had their style of play together. For us, to really nail down a routine has been massively beneficial."

O'Donnell was speaking at the Dublin GAA and AIG season launch

And they are aware that although they are not considered amongst the front-runners for the All-Ireland Championship, they are not far off the required pace.

"There's maturity in recognising we're not in the leading forefront in hurling at the moment," O'Donnell outlined.

"Our results haven't shown that over the few years. But we certainly are in the close pack.

"We fully believe in Dublin that with a few extra per cent, and a few more consistent performances, that on our day, we can beat anyone in the country. That's what you have to believe when you're going training.

"To be honest, it's too much of a time commitment, too much of a sacrifice to all other aspects of your life that if you didn't fully believe you were making progress and nearly achieving something, we wouldn't be able to keep it going.

"There is maturity in realising realistically where we are at the moment, and realising that we have a long way to go, but we certainly are very close to it."

Dublin hammered Wexford in the Walsh Cup final, before making a bright start to the league

'Things are starting to click'

After their fast start to the year, the capital side feel they are making real progress.

"Things are starting to click for us and it has been building for a time. We have a good age balance now, with the old guard and youth coming through that are really driving it on," O'Donnell said.

"There are still things to work on, of course. We felt that there have been areas to improve on after each game but as a whole we are happy so far and have to keep trying to implement what we have been doing so far.

"With the Walsh Cup and league it has been nice to develop some consistency where we are at the moment. It is nice to hit the ground running, training with a bit of structure after the last couple of years with Covid and injuries and with all sorts of messing, it is nice to have a routine where you can come to training on a Monday, Tuesday or Thursday and know what you are focussing on and that you have a full panel available.

"It has been a great start for us, we are happy with the consistency but we are very aware it is early days. There is still a long way to go and every game is going to be competitive."

Next up is Saturday's trip to Thurles to face Tipperary. Semple Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Dublin, where they have lost seven of their last 10 games, including last year's All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork.

But O'Donnell says such a record has little impact going forward.

"I think this is a new Dublin team and we are trying to put our own stamp on things so what has happened in the past is not a massive reflection on us going forward," he said.

"Tipp are a new team with a new manager and they are trying to develop a new style of play, so the history of what has happened isn't too much of a concern for any team out there and if you look at the results across the league at the moment, it is nearly everyone is taking a turn to win a game and lose a game, everyone is beating each other so I don't think history is playing too much of a factor this year."