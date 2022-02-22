Mayo's depth building as James Horan's side prepare for an All-Ireland Championship assault

Pádraig O'Hora speaks to his team-mates during the away win over Monaghan

Talk of Dublin's demise dominated the headlines after Saturday's Division 1 clash at Croke Park, and that will suit James Horan down to the ground.

Mayo - so often slow out of the blocks in the National League - have made an unbeaten start to the campaign and join Kerry and Armagh at the summit of the Division 1 table. It is all the more impressive a position, given that they have no home games this year due to McHale Park's pitch renovations.

Just once before in the last decade have the Connacht side gone unbeaten across their first three games; in 2019 when they claimed the National League title. In addition, Saturday was their first away league win over Dublin in 51 years.

But it is not only their results that have caught the eye, but the manner in which the Westerners are building.

Oisín Mullin made his first appearance of 2022, having reversed his decision to join AFL side Geelong Cats

Few panels in the country have been plagued with more injuries. Tommy Conroy will likely be absent for the whole season after an ACL blow, while Cillian O'Connor will return in the coming weeks having missed the entirety of the 2021 championship.

Many of the county's greatest stalwarts have retired in recent years. In fact, Lee Keegan was the sole player who started both the 2017 All-Ireland final and Saturday's victory over Dublin.

James Horan has overseen a steady rebuild

Given all the absentees and losses in personnel, Horan would be excused if results slipped during a period of transition.

But Mayo haven't broken stride.

If anything, they are in a better place now than at any point during Horan's reign. The depth in the panel is clear.

Aidan O'Shea and Kevin McLoughlin added experience from the bench on Saturday, as they saw out the result in a professional manner. Oisín Mullin will only improve after his first appearance of the year, while a starting defensive unit not featuring Paddy Durcan, Eoghan McLaughlin and Enda Hession limited the Dubs to 0-12.

Up front, Cillian O'Connor's impending return - which Horan says will come before the end of the league - as well as Jason Doherty coming back into the fold strengthens their firepower further.

Rob Hennelly put in another man-of-the-match display in goals. The Breaffy shot-stopper, who saved a penalty and kicked the equalising free against Donegal, was once again integral on Saturday. No longer in a battle with the retired David Clarke, Hennelly is establishing himself as one of the very top goalkeepers in the country.

"Very pleased with the win and I suppose the reasons why we did win it," Horan said after the victory.

Rob Hennelly is becoming increasingly effective

"In conditions like that there is going to be lots of ball on the ground, lot of things skidding. We won the majority of the ball on the ground which is very pleasing. It shows good intent. We kept going. Made lots of mistakes and could have scored heavier but overall on the basics on a wet night we did a lot of good things.

"I was particularly pleased with Aidan Orme who showed the composure he can bring; Paul Towey worked very hard in the first half. Donnacha [McHugh] first time playing up here. Kept going, kept bringing big energy there. I thought Jordan [Flynn] and Mattie [Ruane] were very strong. We have quite a few injuries as every team has this time of the year. The intent and attitude was strong."

Mayo have recorded back-to-back wins over Dublin at Croke Park

The Westerners will not be getting carried away with the victory against Dublin. They know all too well that getting one over the capital side does not make a season.

But they are building steadily.

"From our regard, we are just trying to keep working," Horan said. "We improved a few things from the Donegal and Monaghan game and we were a bit better tonight. So we are happy to continue on with that.

"Dublin are missing a lot of players. We have banged into them long enough to know that they have an awful lot of players to come back into that. They won't be happy with their performance and some of their shooting. So we have to factor that in as well. From what we could do and from where are in the season we will take that."

Their next test comes when high-flying Armagh come to Dr Hyde Park on Sunday. Mayo will be looking to take another major step as they build in the right direction.

"Looking forward to it. It is great to have games. Armagh have been very impressive in their first two games. They are a strong team. We are looking forward to that. We will batten down and work hard and we will have a few players back and a few more changes."