The 151st Open tee times: Full pairing and start times for third round at Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman five clear of Tommy Fleetwood at The 151st Open; Rory McIlroy nine back as Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith among early starters; Watch the third round live on Saturday from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/07/23 10:17pm
Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, where Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are among the early starters.
All times BST; (x) denotes amateurs; USA unless stated
Starting from Hole 1
0855 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Rickie Fowler
0905 Adam Scott (Aus) Scottie Scheffler
- The Open: Latest leaderboard | Second round as it happened
- Brian Harman stars with stunning 65 | Rory McIlroy still chasing fifth major
- Stream The Open and more with NOW for £21 a month
0915 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay
0925 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Scott Stallings
0935 Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (x) (Rsa)
0945 Victor Perez (Fra), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1000 Richie Ramsay (Sco), David Lingmerth (Swe)
1010 Danny Willett (Eng), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
1020 Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
1030 Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1040 Kurt Kitayama, J.T Poston
1050 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Patrick Reed
1100 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Hurly Long (Ger)
1115 Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1125 Jon Rahm (Esp), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1135 Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can)
1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Gary Woodland
1155 Romain Langasque (Fra), Brendon Todd
1205 Zach Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1215 Jordan Smith (Eng), Joost Luiten (Ned)
1230 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Adrian Meron (Pol)
1240 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Oliver Wilson (Eng)
1250 Thomas Detry (Bel), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Marcel Siem (Ger)
1310 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
What to watch on Sky Sports this week
<b>The 151st Open</b> – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf<br><b>Fourth Men’s Ashes Test</b> – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket<br><b>Premier League Summer Series</b> – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League<br><b>Hungarian Grand Prix</b> – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1<br><b>F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP</b> – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix<br><b>World Matchplay Darts</b> – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action<br><b>Women’s World Matchplay Darts</b> – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action<br><b>IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator</b> – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
<a href='https://www.sky.com/tv/sports?dcmp=dmc-skycom:na_sport_sscom_gss_shop_f1_2023' class='instorylink'>Get Sky Sports</a>
1320 Tom Kim (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)
1330 Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
1345 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
1355 Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1405 Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan (Eng)
1415 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
1425 Max Homa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1435 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Matthew Southgate (Eng)
1445 Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
1500 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)
1510 Jason Day (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
1520 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1530 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brian Harman
Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more with NOW for £21 a month.