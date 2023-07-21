The 151st Open: Four arrested as protesters attempt to disrupt play on 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

Four protesters have been arrested after causing disruption around the 17th green during the second round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The incident took place as Billy Horschel, Alex Noren and Corey Conners were playing the 134-yard hole around 12.20pm on Friday at Hoylake.

Loud boos could be heard from around the green, where a small amount of powder was discarded onto the playing surface and it was reported that one person had a smoke pyrotechnic.

Just Stop Oil claimed three people were involved in the incident, before Merseyside Police confirmed that four people - two male and two female - were quickly detained and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and public nuisance.

Just Stop Oil protesters tried to disrupt play at the par-three 17th during the second round of The Open

Greenkeeping staff were dispatched to the hole and removed the powdered paint with leaf-blowers before the players completed the hole, with no interruption in play.

The R&A said in a statement: "A protester was quickly apprehended on the 17th hole and is one of four people who have been arrested by police.

The Open is the latest event targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters

"Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protesters were removed."

Just Stop Oil said on Twitter about the incident: "Three Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the The British Open - they demand that the UK government halts all new oil and gas projects."

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "Police and R&A management will be looking to ensure the activities of anyone who wants to protest don't disrupt the event itself and if necessary we will used relevant legislation to deal with those people involved in it.

"Contingency plans are in place to visitors to enjoy these events in safety and with minimal disruption."

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said ahead of the tournament they had received no intelligence surrounding any potential protest, although "significant" security procedures were in place to reduce the risk.

The final men's major of the year is the latest sporting event to be impacted by protestors, following on from Just Stop Oil targeting Wimbledon and the Ashes Test at Lord's in recent weeks.