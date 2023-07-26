Sky Sports Golf podcast: Brian Harman's major win at The Open and contenders for the Ryder Cup

Brian Harman moved inside the world's top 10 with a maiden major victory at The Open

Brian Harman’s career-changing victory at The Open, a big week for Ryder Cup qualification and another major top-10 for Rory McIlroy all feature in an extended edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rob Lee and John E Morgan join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at all the talking points from the final men's major of the year, where Harman claimed a maiden major title with an impressive six-shot win at Royal Liverpool.

The panel reflect on the dominance of Harman's win - his first on the PGA Tour since 2017 - and how an incredible putting display pulled him clear of the chasing pack, plus the resilience he showed after a slow start in each of his final two rounds to win by such a convincing margin.

There's chat around how he handled the criticism from the Hoylake crowd and what the victory could mean for his career, along with how it has enhanced Harman's hopes of a Ryder Cup spot for Team USA this September.

Harman finished six shots clear of a four-way tie for second that included Austria's Sepp Straka, with the guests giving their verdict on why he could be part of Luke Donald's plans for Team Europe in Rome.

Take a look back at Brian Harman's final round of 70 that sealed him victory and the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool

The trio reflect on an impressive weekend for Jon Rahm and how Matthew Jordan lived up to the pressure as the home favourite to earn a top-10 finish and earned an invite to next year's contest at Royal Troon, as well as a look at another frustrating major week for McIlroy.

McIlroy has had 20 major top-10s since his last success at the 2014 PGA Championship, leading to the guests debating on when - or if - that major drought will end, while they also look at another dreadful week on the greens for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy says the Ryder Cup is now his main focus after what he describes as a 'forgettable' week at The Open

They also give their verdict on the test offered by Royal Liverpool, which was hosting The Open for the first time since 2014, including comments from players about the par-three 17th being "brutal" and "unfair".

